The Southeast District 4-H program recently held out District Shotgun Contest in Ada. Results from that event were as follows:
Skeet Contest-
Intermediate Division (ages 12-14)-
5th Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power
6th Place-Alan Sutmiller, Canadian
Senior (ages 15+)
2nd Place-Colton Scott, Pittsburg
3rd Place-Rykken Brownlee, McAlester High School
5th Place-Gauge Parker, Crowder
6th Place-Caleb Morgan, Canadian
Senior Team-
1st Place-Pittsburg County-Gauge Parker, Caleb Morgan and Colton Scott
Trap Contest
Intermediate
10th Place-Jonathan Bullard
19th Place-Alan Sutmiller
Senior
1st Place-Colton Scott
4th Place-Jaxton West, Quinton
6th Place-Colt Short, Quinton
9th Place-Caleb Morgan
10th Place-Gauge Parker
14th Place-Rykken Brownlee
Senior Team
1st Place-Pittsburg County-Gauge Parker, Caleb Morgan, Colt Short, Colton Scott
In addition, the Southeast District 4-H Program holds an individual and County Hi Point from all Shotgun Events plus at our previous event with air rifle and archery held in McAlester. Jonathan Bullard was selected as the Intermediate Hi Point winner for all events. Luke Clifton of McAlester was 2nd, Alan Sutmiller was 3rd, and Danny Pierce of Clover Power was 5th. Gauge Parker was 2nd in the Senior Hi Point, Colton Scott was 3rd, Janna Gaberino of McAlester High School was 4th. Pittsburg County won the County Hi Point Award once again this year.
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
