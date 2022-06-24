The Southeast District 4-H program recently held our District 4-H Shotgun contest. Pittsburg County was well represented. Our results from this event were as follows:

Junior Trap Individual (ages 10-11)

1st Place-Garrett Sims, Canadian

Intermediate (ages 12-14)

12th Place-Langston Cook, Canadian

13th Place-Corbin Coley, Canadian

14th Place-Solar Starr, Crowder

Senior (ages 15+)

5th Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power

7th Place-Tommy Sims, Canadian

Intermediate Trap Team

4th Place-Corbin Coley, Solar Starr, Langston Cook

Senior Trap Team

3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard, Tommy Sims, Garrett Sims

Senior Skeet Individual

4th Place-Jonathan Bullard

In addition, there was an individual Hi-Point and County Hi Point from the District Trap and Skeet events that were also combined with the District Archery, Air Rifle and Air Pistol events that were held previously. Points for Hi-Point were taken by all top 10 placings from individuals. 

Junior Hi-Point

2nd Place-Garrett Sims

5th Place-Benjamin Hovey, Clover Power

12th Place-Shane Francies, Clover Power

Intermediate Hi Point

4th Place-Samuel Hovey, Clover Power

6th Place-Spencer Autrey, Hartshorne

13th Place-Solar Starr

Senior Hi Point

1st Place-Jonathan Bullard

3rd Place-Jenna Gaberino, MHS

4th Place-Luke Clifton, MHS

5th Place tie-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne

5th Place tie-Shannon Francies, Clover Power

7th Place-Danny Pierce, Clover Power

11th Place-Ammon Hovey, Clover Power

Pittsburg County 4-H also won the Southeast District Hi Point County for the 14th time in 20 years. For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

