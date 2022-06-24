The Southeast District 4-H program recently held our District 4-H Shotgun contest. Pittsburg County was well represented. Our results from this event were as follows:
Junior Trap Individual (ages 10-11)
1st Place-Garrett Sims, Canadian
Intermediate (ages 12-14)
12th Place-Langston Cook, Canadian
13th Place-Corbin Coley, Canadian
14th Place-Solar Starr, Crowder
Senior (ages 15+)
5th Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power
7th Place-Tommy Sims, Canadian
Intermediate Trap Team
4th Place-Corbin Coley, Solar Starr, Langston Cook
Senior Trap Team
3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard, Tommy Sims, Garrett Sims
Senior Skeet Individual
4th Place-Jonathan Bullard
In addition, there was an individual Hi-Point and County Hi Point from the District Trap and Skeet events that were also combined with the District Archery, Air Rifle and Air Pistol events that were held previously. Points for Hi-Point were taken by all top 10 placings from individuals.
Junior Hi-Point
2nd Place-Garrett Sims
5th Place-Benjamin Hovey, Clover Power
12th Place-Shane Francies, Clover Power
Intermediate Hi Point
4th Place-Samuel Hovey, Clover Power
6th Place-Spencer Autrey, Hartshorne
13th Place-Solar Starr
Senior Hi Point
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
3rd Place-Jenna Gaberino, MHS
4th Place-Luke Clifton, MHS
5th Place tie-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne
5th Place tie-Shannon Francies, Clover Power
7th Place-Danny Pierce, Clover Power
11th Place-Ammon Hovey, Clover Power
Pittsburg County 4-H also won the Southeast District Hi Point County for the 14th time in 20 years. For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
