Leadership L.E.A.P. is designed for youth who have completed grades 5-8th grade by July 6, 2022.
The goal of this event is to engage youth in a one-day leadership event to teach life skills in different 4-H project areas, provide an opportunity for networking, and encourage teens to pursue leadership opportunities through running for District office, getting involved in SEDAT or state level leadership opportunities.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 Location: Pontotoc County AgriPlex, 1700 N. Broadway, Ada, OK Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 for participants & adult chaperones who stay for the day. Fees will cover lunch, snacks, insurance, nametags, t-shirt, and workshop materials.
Release Forms: Every participant – including District Officers – must complete Form 1. Educators and/or parents/volunteers who bring youth need to keep these in their possession for the day. Counties may print forms from Zsuite if the information was completed or have families complete paper copies which can be found at: https://4h.okstate.edu/educators/forms-and-applications/site-files/docs/form-1-youth-participation-form-2021.pdf
Deadline is June 21
T-Shirts: Shirt sizes available include Youth Small-Large and Adult Small-3XL.
Agenda:
9:30-9:45 Registration
9:50 -10:50 Flag Ceremony & Opening Session
Guest Speaker-Aidan Spencer; National 4-H Youth in Action STEM Pillar Winner
10:55-11:55 Service-Learning Action Plan
12:00-1:00 Lunch
1:05-2:05 Workshop Breakout Sessions (30-minute rotations)
• STEM
• Safety
2:10-2:35 Food Science Snack Break
2:40-3:40 Workshop Breakout Sessions (30-minute rotations)
• Public Speaking
• Livestock Judging
3:45-4:15 Real Colors Training
4:15-4:30 Evaluation and Wrap Up
Service: We will be collecting travel size toiletries to donate to the Ada Youth Shelter. Deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, body wash, and combs are appreciated. Please collect these in your county and bring them with you to be donated.
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
