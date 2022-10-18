We are excited to share the information for 4-H Exploration Day.
This event will be held Saturday, November 5, 9:00am-2:00pm, in Atoka. This event is open to all 4-H members, grades 3-12. The goal of this event is to immerse participants in the wide range of 4-H projects available to them.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, November 5
Registration Deadline: Friday, October 28
Location: Kiamichi Technology Center, 1763 W Liberty Rd, Atoka, OK 74525
Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Cost: $10 for participants & adult chaperones who stay for the day. Fees will cover lunch, insurance, nametags and workshop materials.
Please make checks payable to: Pittsburg County 4-H.
9:00-9:30 Registration
9:30 -9:45 Opening Session
9:50-10:20 Workshop Rotation 1
10:25-10:55 Workshop Rotation 2
11:00-11:30 Workshop Rotation 3
11:30-12:00 Lunch
12:05-12:35 Workshop Rotation 4
12:40-1:10 Workshop Rotation 5
1:15-1:45 Workshop Rotation 6
1:45-2:00 Wrap up
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
