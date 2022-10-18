We are excited to share the information for 4-H Exploration Day.

This event will be held Saturday, November 5, 9:00am-2:00pm, in Atoka. This event is open to all 4-H members, grades 3-12. The goal of this event is to immerse participants in the wide range of 4-H projects available to them. 

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 5

Registration Deadline: Friday, October 28

Location: Kiamichi Technology Center, 1763 W Liberty Rd, Atoka, OK 74525

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Cost: $10 for participants & adult chaperones who stay for the day. Fees will cover lunch, insurance, nametags and workshop materials.

Please make checks payable to: Pittsburg County 4-H.

9:00-9:30 Registration

9:30 -9:45 Opening Session

9:50-10:20 Workshop Rotation 1

10:25-10:55 Workshop Rotation 2

11:00-11:30 Workshop Rotation 3

11:30-12:00 Lunch

12:05-12:35 Workshop Rotation 4

12:40-1:10 Workshop Rotation 5

1:15-1:45 Workshop Rotation 6

1:45-2:00 Wrap up

For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you