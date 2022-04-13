Pittsburg County 4-H recently served as the host for the Southeast District Archery and Air Rifle/Pistol events. Pittsburg County 4-H was well represented that day. Results for the event were as follows:
Junior Air Rifle (ages 9-11)
4th Place-Shane Francies, Clover Power
Intermediate Air Rifle (ages 12-14)
4th Place-Spencer Autrey, Hartshorne
10th Place-Solar Starr, Crowder
Senior Air Rifle (ages 15 and older)
2nd Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne
3rd Place-Shannon Francies-Clover Power
Intermediate Air Pistol
1st Place-Spencer Autrey
Senior Air Pistol
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power
2nd Place-Shannon Francies
3rd Place-Brooklyn Autrey
Junior 3D Recurve
2nd Place-Luke Clifton, McAlester High School
3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard
Senior 3D Compound
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
2nd Place-Jenna Gaberino, McAlester High School
Junior Indoor Genesis
2nd Place-Benjamin Hovey, Clover Power
3rd Place-Garrett Sims, Canadian
Intermediate Indoor Genesis
2nd Place-Samuel Hovey, Clover Power
9th Place-Solar Starr
Senior Indoor Genesis
2nd Place-Ammon Hovey, Clover Power
Junior Indoor Recurve
1st Place-Garrett Sims
2nd Place-Benjamin Hovey
Intermediate Indoor Recurve
1st Place-Samuel Hovey
2nd Place-Solar Starr
Senior Indoor Recurve
1st Place-Luke Clifton
3rd Place-Ammon Hovey
4th Place-Jonathan Bullard
6th Place-Danny Pierce, McAlester High School
7th Place-Jenna Gaberino
Senior Indoor Compound
1st Place-Jenna Gaberino
2nd Place-Jonathan Bullard
3rd Place-Danny Pierce
These events are held in coordination with the District Shotgun contest which will be held in Ada in May. A Hi Point Individual award will be presented for each age group for all events combined and a County Hi Point will also be awarded for all events combined. For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
