Pittsburg County 4-H recently served as the host for the Southeast District Archery and Air Rifle/Pistol events. Pittsburg County 4-H was well represented that day. Results for the event were as follows:

Junior Air Rifle (ages 9-11)

4th Place-Shane Francies, Clover Power

Intermediate Air Rifle (ages 12-14)

4th Place-Spencer Autrey, Hartshorne

10th Place-Solar Starr, Crowder

Senior Air Rifle (ages 15 and older)

2nd Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne

3rd Place-Shannon Francies-Clover Power

Intermediate Air Pistol

1st Place-Spencer Autrey

Senior Air Pistol

1st Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power

2nd Place-Shannon Francies

3rd Place-Brooklyn Autrey

Junior 3D Recurve

2nd Place-Luke Clifton, McAlester High School

3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard

Senior 3D Compound

1st Place-Jonathan Bullard

2nd Place-Jenna Gaberino, McAlester High School

Junior Indoor Genesis

2nd Place-Benjamin Hovey, Clover Power

3rd Place-Garrett Sims, Canadian

Intermediate Indoor Genesis

2nd Place-Samuel Hovey, Clover Power

9th Place-Solar Starr

Senior Indoor Genesis

2nd Place-Ammon Hovey, Clover Power

Junior Indoor Recurve

1st Place-Garrett Sims

2nd Place-Benjamin Hovey

Intermediate Indoor Recurve

1st Place-Samuel Hovey

2nd Place-Solar Starr

Senior Indoor Recurve

1st Place-Luke Clifton

3rd Place-Ammon Hovey

4th Place-Jonathan Bullard

6th Place-Danny Pierce, McAlester High School

7th Place-Jenna Gaberino

Senior Indoor Compound

1st Place-Jenna Gaberino

2nd Place-Jonathan Bullard

3rd Place-Danny Pierce

These events are held in coordination with the District Shotgun contest which will be held in Ada in May. A Hi Point Individual award will be presented for each age group for all events combined and a County Hi Point will also be awarded for all events combined. For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

