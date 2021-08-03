The Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development shooting sports program is under new leadership. Ruth Allard, former Oklahoma State University Extension educator in Cleveland County, stepped into the role of state coordinator earlier this summer and already has a national competition under her belt.
Allard, OSU Extension educator and multi-county specialist, is housed in the Southeast District Extension office in Ada.
“My goal as the new shooting sports coordinator is to grow the program, create leadership opportunities for youth within the shooting sports project area and find new and exciting ways to engage youth and their families in this project,” she said.
Allard said she also hopes to help people realize 4-H is so much more than animal projects.
“4-H often has the reputation for being livestock based. While livestock and agriculture are big projects within the program, there are so many more aspects to 4-H,” she said. “Rural and urban youth all can participate in shooting sports. Young or old, new or experienced – we welcome anyone and everyone to try it. We’re focused on youth development safety and use shooting sports as a tool to teach youth life skills.”
It's no secret 4-H is all about positive youth development, and shooting sports fits right into this philosophy by using firearms and bows as tools to teach not only positive youth development, but also safety, STEM, healthy living, civic engagement and life skills.
“It’s all about making champion kids, not champion marksmen. Shooting sports is about setting and reaching self-set goals and having fun while doing so,” she said. “It incorporates the four pieces of positive youth development – independence, belonging, mastery and generosity.”
Allard is excited about shooting sports activities slated this fall, including all the state matches, which are qualifiers for the National Championships in June 2022. Competitions will include shotgun (trap, skeet and sporting clays), smallbore rifle, smallbore pistol, outdoor archery (compound and recurve), muzzle loader, air rifle and air pistol.
Just as with many of the projects available in 4-H, shooting sports is family oriented and hands on.
“Youth work with their county instructors and other youth while building positive youth-adult partnerships with compassionate and caring adults,” she said. “It also is a good independent study project because youth can practice their skills outside of their 4-H club. As an added bonus, shooting sports is a life-long project that youth can learn and use later in their life. Many counties have equipment club members can use, so the start-up cost can vary.”
In addition, some colleges offer scholarships for shooting sports.
Allard was an active 4-H’er in Pittsburg County, where she also served as a summer intern while in college. She’s earned her bachelor’s degree from Northwestern Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree from OSU. She is a level 2 certified shooting sports coordinator.
To learn more about the Pittsburg County 4-H shooting sports program give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
