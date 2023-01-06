Here is some information on the Sholar State 4-H Essay Contest:
Background:
Dr. Ron Sholar spent three decades as a Cooperative Extension Specialist and Professor of Plant Science at Oklahoma State University. In addition to a career in Extension, he served in the US Army and Army Reserve for 39 years before retiring in 2010 as a Major General. Mrs. Linda Sholar spent her professional career as a kindergarten teacher in the Stillwater, OK public-school system where she was dedicated to instilling a life-long love of learning in her students
The Sholar’s strongly support youth development programs that encourage the recognition of excellent communication skills critical for success.
Purpose:
1. Provide participants an opportunity to express themselves in regard to the impact of 4-H on their home state of Oklahoma and the influence of 4-H on them personally.
2. Encourage the development of excellent skills of written expression.
Eligibility:
The contest is open to all actively enrolled Oklahoma 4-H Members who are in the 8th-12th grade as of September 1, 2022.
Application:
· Entry Form (available in this document)- must include signatures of youth, parent and Extension Educator (electronic signatures accepted)
· All essays should be no less than 850 words and no more than 1,000 words, typed, and double-spaced, 12 pt. font and use the theme “How can Oklahoma 4-H Change a Community?”
· Headshot of youth entering the contest. A headshot is a photograph of the youth from the shoulders up. Please make sure this photo is scanned in color and is good quality.
Judging, Prizes & Deadline:
· The Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development Program will administer the Dr. Ron and Linda Sholar 4-H Essay Contest. The awards committee will select 3 judges to review and evaluate the essays. The main selection criteria will be creativity and presentation of thoughts.
· Essays will be judged by a selection committee with separate cash prizes awarded to the winners. First place cash prize of $600, $350 for second place and $250 for third place. Essay contest winners will be selected and recognized at Oklahoma 4-H Roundup Honors Night Assembly. Entries are due to my office by March 31, 2023.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
