The Pittsburg County Junior Livestock Show offers the opportunity for our young people to experience segments of production agriculture on a small scale through their livestock projects.
It is the intention of those who support this event that these young people have the opportunity to learn valuable lessons that would include being responsible, the ethical and safe treatment of livestock, how to convert resources into a marketable product and awareness of the economic factors relating to their projects. This project will help them in interacting with others and provides training to accept future leadership roles, as well as continue their education. It is the belief of the stock show committee that through support of our youth today, our community will yield better citizens for tomorrow.
The Stock Show will be held February 23-27, 2021 at the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds. Exhibitors must be a bona fide 4-H or FFA member in good standing, of a Pittsburg County 4-H Club or FFA Chapter. An entry fee for each animal entered. The fee is $20 for each animal entered. The entry fee is paid when each animal is nominated. All animals will be required to be tagged at time of entry. Entries are to be turned in or postmarked by December 18, 2020 to the show Secretary, 4862 Rock Creek Road, McAlester, OK 74501.
Late entries are not accepted. Incomplete entry forms will be returned and animals will not be officially entered until corrected. Only one animal will be entered per entry form. Exhibitors are limited to selling a total of three market species and a total of three breeding species.
Schedule for the show is as follows:
Tuesday, February 23-Swine Check In from 3-7 p.m.
Wednesday, February 24-Swine Show begins at 9 a.m.
Thursday, February 25-Sheep and Goat Check In from 8-10 a.m.
Goat Show at 1 p.m.
Sheep Show starts 30 minutes after conclusion of Goat Show
Friday, February 26-Cattle Check In-8-9 a.m.
Heifer Show starts at 11 a.m.
Steer Show starts 30 minutes after conclusion of the Heifer Show.
All Around Showmanship starts 30 minutes after conclusion of the Cattle Show
Saturday, February 27-Awards Program-5:30 p.m.
Premium Sale-6 p.m.
For more information about the Pittsburg County Junior Livestock Show please contact your local FFA Instructor or our office. You can call us at the Extension Office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
