The Pittsburg County Junior Livestock show will be held Tuesday thru Saturday, February 22 – February 26, 2022 at the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds. Entry (check-in) consists of weighing and verification of papers on breeding animals.
Entry dates and times are:
Tuesday, Feb 22, SWINE 3:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, Feb 24 SHEEP & GOATS 9:00 - 11:00 a.m.
Friday, Feb 25: CATTLE 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Show dates and times:
February 23 - SWINE SHOW starting at 9:00 a.m.
February 24 - GOAT SHOW starting at 1:00 p.m.
SHEEP SHOW, 30 minutes after end of Goat Show
February 25 - HEIFER SHOW starting at 11:00 a.m.
STEER SHOW 30 minutes after end of Heifer Show
ALL-AROUND SHOWMANSHIP
30 minutes after end of Cattle Showmanship
February 26 – AWARDS PROGRAM 5:30 p.m.
PREMIUM SALE - 6:00 p.m.
**Specific show dates and times can be changed due to inclement weather at the discretion of the Show Committee.
Exhibitors are limited to selling a total of three (3) market species and a total of three (3) breeding species. Total number of animals, for each exhibitor, is unlimited per species.
SHOWMANSHIP
1. Divisions are based on exhibitor’s age on check-in date.
a. Junior - exhibitors are 12 years and under
b. Intermediate - exhibitors are 13-15 years
c. Senior - exhibitors are 16 years of age or older
Showmanship contests will immediately follow their respective animal division shows.
DRESS CODE
1. Exhibitors will be required to wear for the show: a. The official emblem representing their organization,
b. Shirt with collar (regulation FFA tie and white shirt is optional),
c. Third-Grade Student (not yet enrolled in 4-H) will wear a solid white, buttoned up, collared shirt or polo shirt, short or long sleeve; and jeans. No 4-H emblem can be worn by exhibitors not enrolled in 4-H.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
