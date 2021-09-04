The Pittsburg County Free Fair will be held this week September 7-11 with some modifications.
All judging contests-Livestock Judging, Land Judging, Poultry Judging, Floriculture Judging, Consumer Judging, Wildlife Skill-a-thon, Animal Science Skill-a-thon, FCS Skill-a-thon, Shooting Sports Skill-a-thon, and Okie Quiz Bowl will be held virtually. Links to the virtual judging contests will go live Monday, September 6 at 8 a.m. and will close on Thursday, September 9 at 12 p.m. (noon).
Tuesday, September 7th from 12-7 p.m. in the east side of the EXPO-Non Animal Exhibit Hall Entries Accepted for 4-H, FFA, Open Class and HCE.
Wednesday, September 8
9 a.m. Judging of Non-Animal Entries (exhibit hall closed to public during this time).
3-7 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open for Viewing as soon as judging is complete.
4 p.m. Junior Poultry Egg Judging Contest (Expo, Room 101)
Thursday, September 9
2-7 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open
4 p.m. Barns Open-Livestock May be Penned
4-7 p.m. Junior Poultry Poster Contest
4-7 p.m. Poultry, Pigeons, and Rabbits Check In-Verner Building-All Poultry, Pigeons, and Rabbits will be caged. Poultry & Pigeons must have pre-entered.
5-7 p.m. Goat Check-In at Hopper Barn-all goats will be penned. All animal entries must have been pre-entered.
5:30 p.m. Marty Westerman Magic Show-Room 101 Expo (Free)
5:30 p.m. Talent Contest entries accepted-Room 101 Expo
6:30 p.m. Talent Show Begins
Friday, September 10
8 a.m.-10 p.m. Livestock Barns Open
2-7 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open
12 p.m. Poultry, pigeons, rabbit judging begins (barns closed to public during this time)
5-7 p.m. Beef, sheep, swine check in. Beef check-in on grass area east of fair barns. Sheep check in at Hopper Barn. Swine Check-In at Sherrill/Crawley Barn. All animals will be weighed and papers checked. Animal entries must have been pre-entered.
7 p.m. Goat Show-Burger Barn
Saturday, September 11
7 a.m. Livestock Barns Open
7:30 a.m. Junior Poultry Crowing Contest-check in at south door of Poultry Barn
7:30 a.m. Junior Poultry Pretty Chicken Contest-Check in at South Door of Poultry Barn
8 a.m. Peewee Swine Show followed by Junior Swine Show. Sheep Show immediately following Swine Show. Cattle Show Immediately following Sheep Show. All Around Showmanship Contest Immediately following Beef Showmanship. All animal entries released after their event unless qualified for All Around Showmanship.
9-12 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open
12-4 p.m. Poultry and Rabbits Released
12 p.m. Non-Animal Exhibit Hall Entries Released
4 p.m. Poultry and Rabbit Barn Closed
4-H Best All Around Contest will be held virtually. There will be no awards ceremony. 1st Place-4-H Non-Animal Exhibit Hall Entries are eligible to go to Tulsa State Fair for entry. County Fair Awards if not presented during their respective events will be distributed by the County Extension Office.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
