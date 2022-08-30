It is hard to believe but the Pittsburg County Free Fair is this week. Come out and enjoy the hard work of our 4-H and FFA youth. The schedule for the County Fair is listed below:
Monday September 5– Thursday, September 8
8:00 a.m. Monday – 12 Noon Thursday ... Website will be open for Virtual FLORICULTURE Judging Contest.
Tuesday, September 6
Noon - 7:00 p.m. .... Non-Animal 4-H and FFA, Open Class, OHCE Exhibit Entries accepted in Expo Center (Room 103).
Junior Poultry and Rabbit Posters accepted in Expo Center
Individual set up of exhibit pens in livestock barns.
Wednesday, September 7
9:00 a.m. ................ JUDGING of all Non-Animal Entries - Exhibit Hall closed to pubic for judging
4:00 p.m. ................ POULTRY MEAT JUDGING CONTEST - Check-in, Room 101, Expo Center
4:00 p.m. ................ JUNIOR POULTRY EGG JUDGING CONTEST -Check-in, Room 101, Expo Center
5:00 p.m. ................ EXHIBIT Hall Open to Public
Thursday, September 8
9:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open
9:00 a.m. ................ TRACTOR DRIVING CONTEST -Written portion- Expo Building Room 101
9:30 a.m. ................ LAND JUDGING CONTEST - Check-in at Expo Center, Room 101
9:30 a.m. ................ OKIE QUIZ CONTEST - Expo Center, Room 101
11:00 a.m. ............... TRACTOR DRIVING CONTEST- Driving portion
11:30 a.m. ............... FCS SKILL-A-THON, ANIMAL SCIENCE SKILL-A-THON, WILDLIFE SKILL-A-THON and CONSUMER JUDGING
3:00 – 5:00 pm. ....... Rabbit Check in – east end of Verner Building
4:00 p.m. ................. Barns Open - Livestock may be penned
4:00 – 7:00 p.m. ...... JUNIOR POULTRY & RABBIT POSTER Contest
4:00 - 7:00 p.m. ....... POULTRY AND PIGEONS Check-in – west end of Verner Barn
All Poultry and Pigeons will be caged. Poultry and Pigeons must pre-enter at testing
in the Expo Hall, on Saturday, August 27. Only test day.
5:00 - 7:00 p.m. ...... GOAT Check-in at Hopper Barn-No check-ins after 7:00 p.m.
5:30 p.m. ................ Rabbit Show at east end of Verner Building
5:30 p.m. ................. Marty Westerman Magic Show – Room 101, Expo Center – Free Admission
5:30 p.m. ................. Talent Contest entries accepted - Room 101, Expo Center
6:30 p.m. ................. TALENT CONTEST begins – Room 101, Expo Center
Friday, September 9
8:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Livestock Barns Open
8:00 a.m. ................ Livestock Judging Contest Check-in – Expo Center, Room 101
9:00 a.m. ................ LIVESTOCK JUDGING CONTEST
9:00 a.m. – Noon .... Youth Day Activities
9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. . Exhibit Hall Open
11:00 a.m. ............... SHOOTING SPORTS SKILL-A-THON 2nd Floor
11:00 a.m. .............. AGGIE OLYMPICS – Tractor Driving Area
12 Noon ................. Poultry and Pigeon Judging begins. Barn closed to public for judging.
5:00 – 7:00 p.m. ...... Rabbit Entries Released All entries must be removed during this time
5:00 - 7:00 p.m. ...... BEEF - SHEEP - SWINE Check-in-Beef check-in on grass area
Sheep check-in at Hopper Barn Swine check-in at Sherrill/Crawley Barn
7:00 p.m. ................ GOAT SHOW- Burger Barn
Saturday, September 10
7:00 a.m. ................ Livestock Barns Open
7:30 a.m. ................ JUNIOR POULTRY CROWING CONTEST - Verner Barn
7:30 a.m. ................ JUNIOR POULTRY UGLY CHICKEN CONTEST - Check-in at South Door of Verner Barn
7:30 A.M. ................. JUNIOR POULTRY PRETTY CHICKEN CONTEST - Check-in at South Door of Verner Barn
8:00 a.m. ................. PEEWEE SWINE SHOW followed by JUNIOR SWINE SHOW
SHEEP SHOW - Immediately following Swine Show
CATTLE SHOW - Immediately following Sheep Show
ALL AROUND SHOWMANSHIP CONTEST - Immediately following Beef Showmanship
All animal exhibits released after their event unless qualified for All-Around Showmanship
9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. . Exhibit Hall Open
Noon ...................... All event placing turned into the Fair Office by Superintendents
Noon - 4:00 p.m. .... Poultry Entries Released at Verner Barn. All entries must be removed during this time.
Noon - 4:00 p.m. .... Non-Animal Entries Released
4:00 p.m. ................ Verner Barn closes; All exhibits must be removed at this time. NO EXCEPTIONS
4:00 p.m. ................ 4-H BEST ALL-AROUND CONTEST - Check-in, Expo Center, Room 101
AWARDS PROGRAM – immediately following Best All-Around Contest
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
###
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.