The Pittsburg County Free Fair will be here before we know it. With schools getting back in session it is time to be getting projects finalized for the Pittsburg County Free Fair.
Fair-books are available for pick-up at my office located at 707 West Electric. I can email an electronic copy if needed. We also have fair tags that may be used on non-animal entries.
There are a few items I need to address prior to the County Fair as we have some deadlines for certain parts of the fair coming up.
The Pittsburg County Free Fair is scheduled for September 6-10 at the Fairgrounds and EXPO. Livestock and Rabbit entries are due Aug. 27. Entry forms may be found inside the fair-book. Mandatory Poultry Testing is also on Aug. 27 at the Cattlemen’s building at entrance to the Expo grounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This will be the only time to get Poultry tested for the fair. New this year for the Rabbit Show. Each exhibitor is responsible for placing their rabbits on the show table at the time their respective class is called. The Rabbit Show will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.
4-H members that completed a County 4-H Record Book will be invited to participate in the 4-H Best All Around Contest during the fair. This will require three short answer questions to be answered in advance of the fair, the top 10 placing fair exhibits and then the last day of the fair participants will dress in church clothes and answer one 4-H related question the night of the County Fair awards ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m.
I will be distributing fair-books to 4-H leaders at schools this next week, but anyone is welcome to come by the office and pick up a book. In recent years due to Covid our judging contests have been held virtually but we are bringing back in person judging this year as scheduled in the fair-book.
One contest will be held virtually and that will be the Floriculture Contest. Watch this column for a follow-up article tied to the county fair with the schedule of events and activities. If you should have any fair related questions please feel free to email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu or give us a call at the office at 423-4120.
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.