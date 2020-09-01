Due to COVID-19 restrictions we made some adjustments to our County 4-H Shooting Sports Contests this year. Rather than hold our events on set days like we normally do, we did the participation for the students by appointment to limit the number of people in attendance each day. We held the shooting activities throughout the month of August. The 4-H Shooting Sports contests are a part of the county fair, but they are held prior to the County Fair. Results for Rifle and Pistol contests were as follows:
Air Rifle:
Junior (ages 9-11)-
1st Place-Jordyn Washington, Clover Power
2nd Place-Shane Francies, Clover Power
Intermediate (ages 12-14)-
1st Place-Hayden Labor, Pittsburg
2nd Place-Luke Clifton, Puterbaugh
3rd Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne
4th Place-Talan Shannon, Kiowa
5th Place-Danny Pierce, Clover Power
6th Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power
7th Place-Spencer Autrey, Hartshorne
8th Place-Shannon Francies, Clover Power
Senior (ages 15+)
1st Place-Rykken Brownlee, MHS
2nd Place-Makayla Hamilton, Canadian
3rd Place-Emily Harmon, Clover Power
4th Place-Colton Scott, Pittsburg
5th Place-Alexis Futischa, Clover Power
Air Pistol:
Intermediate-
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
2nd Place-Luke Clifton
Senior-
1st Place-Rykken Brownlee
2nd Place-Makayla Hamilton
3rd Place-Emily Harmon
4th Place-Colton Scott
.22 Rifle Scoped
Intermediate-
1st Place-Danny Pierce
2nd Place-Luke Clifton
3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard
Senior-
1st Place-Rykken Brownlee
2nd Place-Colton Scott
3rd Place-Emily Harmon
.22 Rifle Open
Intermediate
1st Place-Luke Clifton
2nd Place-Danny Pierce
3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard
Senior
1st Place-Rykken Brownlee
2nd Place-Emily Harmon
3rd Place-Colton Scott
.22 Pistol
Senior-
1st Place-Makayla Hamilton
2nd Place-Colton Scott
3rd Place-Rykken Brownlee
Watch next week for the County Fair Archery and Shotgun Results. In addition, I will announce who the overall Shooting Sports Contests Hi Point Award winners were.
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
