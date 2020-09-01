Due to COVID-19 restrictions we made some adjustments to our County 4-H Shooting Sports Contests this year. Rather than hold our events on set days like we normally do, we did the participation for the students by appointment to limit the number of people in attendance each day. We held the shooting activities throughout the month of August. The 4-H Shooting Sports contests are a part of the county fair, but they are held prior to the County Fair. Results for Rifle and Pistol contests were as follows:

Air Rifle:

Junior (ages 9-11)-

1st Place-Jordyn Washington, Clover Power

2nd Place-Shane Francies, Clover Power

Intermediate (ages 12-14)-

1st Place-Hayden Labor, Pittsburg

2nd Place-Luke Clifton, Puterbaugh

3rd Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne

4th Place-Talan Shannon, Kiowa

5th Place-Danny Pierce, Clover Power

6th Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power

7th Place-Spencer Autrey, Hartshorne

8th Place-Shannon Francies, Clover Power

Senior (ages 15+)

1st Place-Rykken Brownlee, MHS

2nd Place-Makayla Hamilton, Canadian

3rd Place-Emily Harmon, Clover Power

4th Place-Colton Scott, Pittsburg

5th Place-Alexis Futischa, Clover Power

Air Pistol:

Intermediate-

1st Place-Jonathan Bullard

2nd Place-Luke Clifton

Senior-

1st Place-Rykken Brownlee

2nd Place-Makayla Hamilton

3rd Place-Emily Harmon

4th Place-Colton Scott

.22 Rifle Scoped

Intermediate-

1st Place-Danny Pierce

2nd Place-Luke Clifton

3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard

Senior-

1st Place-Rykken Brownlee

2nd Place-Colton Scott

3rd Place-Emily Harmon

.22 Rifle Open

Intermediate

1st Place-Luke Clifton

2nd Place-Danny Pierce

3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard

Senior

1st Place-Rykken Brownlee

2nd Place-Emily Harmon

3rd Place-Colton Scott

.22 Pistol

Senior-

1st Place-Makayla Hamilton

2nd Place-Colton Scott

3rd Place-Rykken Brownlee

Watch next week for the County Fair Archery and Shotgun Results. In addition, I will announce who the overall Shooting Sports Contests Hi Point Award winners were.

For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

