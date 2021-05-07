Our County 4-H program decided this Spring to hold a Virtual Hi Point Set of Judging Contests that included Wildlife Skill-a-thon, Animal Science Skill-a-thon, Consumer Judging, FCS Skill-a-thon, and Shooting Sports Skill-a-thon. Our winners for each event were as follows:
Wildlife Skill-a-thon
Junior
1st – Jaylee Kelso, Quinton
2nd – Noah Few, Parker/Will Rogers
3rd – Hailey Stephan, Frink-Chambers
Senior
1st – William Beshear, Canadian
2nd – Adarra Wilson, Puterbaugh
3rd – Colt Short, Quinto
Animal Science Skill-a-thon
Junior
1st – Jaylee Kelso, Quinton
2nd – Jayde Lee, Frink-Chambers
3rd – Solar Starr, Crowder
Senior
1st – Hali Bailey, Crowder
2nd – Deacon Boatright, Frink-Chambers
3rd – Adarra Wilson, Puterbaugh
Consumer Judging
Junior
1st – Noah Few, Parker/Will Rogers
2nd – Jaylee Kelso, Quinton
3rd – Rylan Upton, Frink-Chambers
Senior
1st – Hali Bailey, Crowder
2nd – Adarra Wilson, Puterbaugh
3rd – Jenna Gaberino, MHS
Shooting Sports Skill-a-thon
Junior
1st – Noah Few, Parker/Will Rodgers
2nd – Blake Byrum, Frink-Chambers
3rd – Jaylee Kelso, Quinton
Senior
1st – Colton Scott, Quinton
2nd – Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power
3rd – Jenna Gaberino, MHS
FCS Skill-a-thon
Junior
1st – Mason Coxsey, Frink-Chambers
2nd – Solar Starr, Crowder
3rd – Aspen Kelley, Frink-Chambers
Senior
1st – Emilee Coxsey, MHS/Frink-Chambers
2nd – Hali Bailey, Crowder
3rd – Taylor Kelley, MHS/Frink-Chambers
We then took a combination of placings for each Virtual Judging Contest to determine a Hi Point winner for all contests combined and our Hi Point winners were as follows:
Junior Hi Point (grades 3-7)-Jaylee Kelso, Quinton and Senior Hi Point (grades 8th and older) was Jenna Gaberino, McAlester High School.
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu
