Due to COVID-19 restrictions we have made all of our judging contests with the County Fair virtual this year.
Judging contests are open from August 17th 8:00 AM to September 1st 11:59 PM
Contests are open to all 4-H and FFA Members, certain contests are open for FCCLA Members, in Pittsburg County. FCCLA can compete in Wildlife Skill-a-thon, Animal Science Skill-a-thon, Shooting Sports Skill-a-thon, Consumer Judging and FCS Skill-a-thon.
Junior 4-H grades 3-7 and Senior 4-H grades 8-12. Junior FFA and FCCLA includes grades 8-10 and Senior FFA and FCCLA includes grades 11-12.
If you are going to be a part of a judging team, please get with your advisor/leader to get your team number. (Example: Frink-Chambers Jr Team 1). Contests that can have team entries include Land Judging, Livestock Judging, Poultry Judging and Floriculture Judging.
If you have any questions regarding the Judging Contests, excluding Livestock Judging, please contact Megan at the Pittsburg County OSU Extension Office (918) 423-4120 or megan.m.woodard@okstate.edu.
If you have questions about the Livestock Judging Contest please contact Shawn Sparks (918) 470-1665 or ssparks@hartshorne.k12.ok.us.
Contest information has been emailed to all 4-H members. FFA Instructors have been sent information for their students and FCCLA has been sent as well. Judging contests held virtually include-Land, Livestock, Poultry, Floriculture, FCS Skill-a-thon, Consumer Judging, Animal Science Skill-a-thon, Wildlife Skill-a-thon, Shooting Sports Skill-a-thon and Okie Quiz Bowl. Links for each contest can be found at the Pittsburg County Oklahoma State University Extension Center Facebook page. We can also email them to anyone that needs them.
If you have questions about this or other activities associated with the Pittsburg County Free Fair please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
