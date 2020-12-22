Each year the Pittsburg County 4-H holds county contests throughout the year. Most of these events are designed to either help prepare or practice for the county fair or other district and state 4-H events. This past year during the county fair we had great success with over 1,000 entries through 10 virtual judging events. Since Covid restrictions are still in place we thought it would be great to do a series of Virtual Judging contests as practice for the 2021 County Fair. We have decided to make this a combination series of events. Here is what I am referring to. We plan to hold a series of Virtual Judging Contests for 4-H members only. Students that are not currently enrolled in 4-H but wish to participate may enroll in 4-H at any time which will allow them eligibility for these contests. Our schedule for the virtual judging contests will be Virtual Shooting Sports Skill-a-thon-January 4-15, 2021; Wildlife Skill-a-thon-February 1-12; Animal Science Skill-a-thon-March 1-12; FCS Skill-a-thon-April 5-16; Consumer Judging-May 3-14. Contest winners will be announced on the following Mondays after each event is completed. Overall Hi Point winners will be announced by June 1. These virtual contests will include questions on identification and knowledge of subject matter related to each specific judging contest categories. The virtual contest takes on average about 20 minutes to participate per event. The links to each contest will be made available to all of our members during the set days of each respective virtual judging contest.
We will recognize the top three junior (grades 3-7) and top three senior (grades 8th and older) for each event. In addition, we will take the top three junior and senior for a Hi-Point Award from each of these virtual contests combined. Hi-Point will be calculated as follows: Total Placings per event-1st place earns 10 points, 2nd place earns 9 points, 3rd place earns 8 points, 4th place earns 7 points, 5th place earns 6 point, 6th place earns 5 points, 7th place earns 4 points, 8th place earns 3 points, 9th place earns 2 points, 10th place earns 1 point.
The best way for members to place well in the Hi Point event is to participate in each of the five virtual contests. It is our hope to not only help our members better prepare for the judging contests during the county fair but also to help them learn about a variety of different 4-H project areas and activities. There is no cost to participate in these events as long as students are enrolled in 4-H.
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
