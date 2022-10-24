Each year the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation offers a variety of program enhancement grants that counties can apply for.
Pittsburg County 4-H was fortunate to receive a $500 enhancement grant to offer a new program that we had been wanting to do for several years. This grant helped provide extra funding to help make the craft days a great success. Our 4-H Program Assistant, Megan Winkler, led these programs that we called our 4-H Summer Craft Days. The idea was to provide training for several craft projects that could be entered in the Pittsburg County Free Fair. We set the programs up so that we would provide the training in the morning to our older 4-H members and then they would stay and help us train our younger 4-H members in the afternoon. This would allow for the older 4-H members to not only gain new project knowledge but also to take on some new 4-H leadership roles that would benefit their county record book work.
Megan provided training in the following projects-
On June 2nd she conducted a Tie Dye workshop and we had 27 youth in attendance. On July 7th she conducted a Macrame workshop and had 20 in attendance. On July 14th she conducted a Dream Catchers workshop and had 22 in attendance and July 21st she conducted a Leather Wallet workshop and had 23 in attendance. Over the course of the grant, she conducted four Craft Project Days and reached a total of 92 youth. The Craft Days lasted from 10-3 p.m. with the older 4-H members here from 10-12 for their workshop and then they stayed and helped teach the younger students from 1-3 p.m. each day. Due to the popularity of the Craft Days, we saw a tremendous increase in our fair entries where we increased from 880 entries in 2021 to 1,369 entries this year. Due to this success we plan to offer the craft days again during the summer of 2023. Our office would like to thank the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation for their financial support of programs such as our County 4-H Craft Days.
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
###
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.