Pittsburg County 4-H recently held our County 4-H Shooting Sports Contests in conjunction with the Pittsburg County Fair. We had a nice turnout over the last two weekends and the results for our Rifle and Pistol contests were as follows:

Air Rifle-

Junior Division (ages 9-11)

1st Place-Jordyn Washington, Clover Power

2nd Place-Shane Francies, Clover Power

Intermediate (ages 12-14)

1st Place-Spencer Autrey, Hartshorne

2nd Place-Luke Clifton, Puterbaugh

3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power

4th Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne

5th Place-Alan Sutmiller, Canadian

6th Place-Shannon Francies, Clover Power

Senior (ages 15+)

1st Place-Rykken Brownlee, MHS

2nd Place-Colton Scott, Pittsburg

3rd Place-Alexis Futischa, Clover Power

Air Pistol

Intermediate Division

1st Place-Jonathan Bullard

2nd Place-Alan Sutmiller

3rd Place-Spencer Autrey

4th Place-Luke Clifton

5th Place-Shannon Francies

6th Place-Brooklyn Autrey

Senior Division-

1st Place-Rykken Brownlee

2nd Place-Colton Scott

.22 Open Rifle

Intermediate Division

1st Place-Jonathan Bullard

2nd Place-Luke Clifton

3rd Place-Danny Pierce

Senior Division

1st Place-Rykken Brownlee

2nd Place-Colton Scott

.22 Rifle Scoped

Intermediate Division

1st Place-Danny Pierce

2nd Place-Luke Clifton

3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard

Senior Division

1st Place-Rykken Brownlee

2nd Place-Colton Scott

.22 Pistol

Intermediate Division

1st Place-Luke Clifton

2nd Place-Danny Pierce

3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard

Senior Division

1st Place-Rykken Brownlee

2nd Place-Colton Scott

Watch for next week’s article where I will present the County Fair Archery and Shotgun Results and I will conclude the article with the County 4-H Shooting Sports Hi Point Contest Results.

For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

