Pittsburg County 4-H recently held our County 4-H Shooting Sports Contests in conjunction with the Pittsburg County Fair. We had a nice turnout over the last two weekends and the results for our Rifle and Pistol contests were as follows:
Air Rifle-
Junior Division (ages 9-11)
1st Place-Jordyn Washington, Clover Power
2nd Place-Shane Francies, Clover Power
Intermediate (ages 12-14)
1st Place-Spencer Autrey, Hartshorne
2nd Place-Luke Clifton, Puterbaugh
3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power
4th Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne
5th Place-Alan Sutmiller, Canadian
6th Place-Shannon Francies, Clover Power
Senior (ages 15+)
1st Place-Rykken Brownlee, MHS
2nd Place-Colton Scott, Pittsburg
3rd Place-Alexis Futischa, Clover Power
Air Pistol
Intermediate Division
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
2nd Place-Alan Sutmiller
3rd Place-Spencer Autrey
4th Place-Luke Clifton
5th Place-Shannon Francies
6th Place-Brooklyn Autrey
Senior Division-
1st Place-Rykken Brownlee
2nd Place-Colton Scott
.22 Open Rifle
Intermediate Division
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
2nd Place-Luke Clifton
3rd Place-Danny Pierce
Senior Division
1st Place-Rykken Brownlee
2nd Place-Colton Scott
.22 Rifle Scoped
Intermediate Division
1st Place-Danny Pierce
2nd Place-Luke Clifton
3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard
Senior Division
1st Place-Rykken Brownlee
2nd Place-Colton Scott
.22 Pistol
Intermediate Division
1st Place-Luke Clifton
2nd Place-Danny Pierce
3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard
Senior Division
1st Place-Rykken Brownlee
2nd Place-Colton Scott
Watch for next week’s article where I will present the County Fair Archery and Shotgun Results and I will conclude the article with the County 4-H Shooting Sports Hi Point Contest Results.
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
