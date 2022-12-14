Pittsburg County 4-H recently held our annual Share the Fun Talent Show. This contest offers categories for Vocal, Instrumental, Dance and Theatre and is for all 4-H age groups. Grand Champion entries will be advanced to the District Share the Fun event in February. Results for this event were as follows:
Junior Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champions (grades 3-7)
Grand Champion-Dance-Sydnie Graves, Lakewood
Reserve Grand Champion Dance-Sophie Clayton, Quinton
Grand Champion Instrumental-Shea Biafore, Frink-Chambers
Reserve Grand Champion Instrumental-Noah Few, Puterbaugh
Grand Champion Theatre-Maddox Tollett, Frink-Chambers
Reserve Grand Champion Theatre-Landri Henry, Frink-Chambers
Grand Champion Vocal-“The River of Happiness”-Aubrie and Leigha Moore, Quinton
Reserve Grand Champion Vocal-Jaxon Tarron, Frink-Chambers
Senior Grand and Reserve Grand Champions (grades 8-12)
Grand Champion Dance-Sadie Rhyne, Kiowa
Reserve Grand Champion Dance-Jaylee Wills, Kiowa
Grand Champion Instrumental-Benjamin Hovey, Clover Power
Reserve Grand Champion Instrumental-Natalie Hollingshead, Crowder
Grand Champion Theatre-Weird Science, Haileyville-Anthony Barrett, Ember Duffy, Aiden Jennings, Logan Lackey-Haileyville
Grand Champion Vocal-Solar Starr, Crowder
Reserve Grand Champion Vocal-Lily Miller, Lakewood
Ribbon winners were as follows: Blue Ribbons-Kiowa-Sadie Rhyne, Jaylee Wills; Crowder-Natalie Hollingshead, Solar Starr; Clover Power-Benjamin Hovey; Haileyville-“Weird Science,” with Anthony Barrett, Ember Duffy, Aiden Jennings, Logan Lackey; Lakewood-Abbie Alexander, Lily Miller, Sydnie Graves; Frink-Chambers-Annabella Hackler, Addie Dixon, Junior Group Instrumental with Kaden Kay, Cooper Bryant, Zayden Travis, William Milligan, Jaxon Tarron, JD White, Shea Biafore, Maddox Tollett, Landri Henry, Jaxon Tarron; Quinton-Sophie Clayton, “The River of Happiness,” with Aubrie Moore and Leigha Moore; Puterbaugh-Noah Few; Haileyville-“Stray Cat Strut” with Kenneth Wilcox, Ashlin Wilson, Maggie Haskins, Jemma Haskins, Jaxon Haskins, Kira Day, Keith Barrett, Pheonix Gallegos, Blake Clark
Red Ribbons-Haileyville-Kenneth Wilcox, Kira Day; Frink-Chambers-“Kickball Umpires are Bad” with Soul Barnes, Easton Shumway, Louis Martinez, “The Pizzas Here,” with Ruby Kellogg, Caroline Calaway, Sara Kellogg, Macie Price, Marco Martinez and Louis Martinez.
Green Participation Rosette (Clover-buds for grades K-2)-Haileyville-Aleah McGuire.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
