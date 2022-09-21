October is National 4-H Month and to commemorate that fact we hold our annual 4-H Promotional Poster Contest. Entries for this contest will be due 5 p.m. Oct. 4 to the OSU Extension Office.
No 2022 County Fair entries are allowed but all posters in this contest may be entered in the 2023 County Fair. Exhibitors may enter one poster per category.
Posters must be signed and dated on the back in permanent marker before laminating. Exhibitors are encouraged to laminate posters to protect them during handling. Posters will be taped, which tends to damage the back when tape is removed.
When using the official clover with H’s, the tail should curve to the right and the words “18 USC 707 must appear under the lower right leaflet, unless poster and clover are hand drawn. Poster must be constructed on poster board any size up to 14”X22”’; may be horizontal or vertical; may be produced by any medium-watercolor, ink, crayon, acrylic, charcoal, collage, computer, etc.
Posters must be flat. Do not use three dimensional pieces on posters. Do not use glitter on poster unless it is heat laminated to secure glitter. Text of posters should be readable from at least 10 feet away. Posters must include 4-H clover or mention 4-H.
Copyrighted or trademarked cartoon characters or other designs must not be used due to copyright problems involved. Name, age, county, signed and dated must be on the back upper left corner of the poster. Age divisions include Clover-bud (ages 2nd grade and younger); Beginner-3rd grade and 8 years old through the 5th grade; Intermediate-grades 6th-8th and Advanced grades 9-12.
Categories for the contest include the following: 1. 4-H promotional poster designed to recruit 4-H members, volunteers or promote any 4-H event or designed to promote any 4-H project. 2. Poster designed to promote 4-H using the national campaign “4-H Grows Here” For more information about visit www.4-h.org/about/revolution. 3. Poster recognizing or documenting one of the following: 100 years of Extension, Oklahoma 4-H history during one decade or the evolution of a particular 4-H project area over the decades.
Ribbons will be awarded for every entry.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
