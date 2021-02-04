October was National 4-H Month and to support that we held our annual 4-H Promotional Poster Contest. We had a nice turnout with 82 entries. These posters can be entered in the 2021 County Fair. We offered this contest virtually or in person. Results were as follows:
Blue Ribbons-Clover Power-Mariska Shields, Shane Francies, Shannon Francies, Jordyn Washington (2 ribbons); Edmond Doyle-Noelle Mossberg, Spring Haynes (2 ribbons); Frink-Chambers-Ally Shannon, Aubrie Moore, Ava Aldridge, Aybree Leibfried, Brayden Cain, Cooper Bryant, Piper Moore, Emma Case, Kaylin Thomas, Leigha Moore, Ruby Kellogg, Ella Beaver, Jenson Whetsel, Mason Coxsey, McKenzie Mercer, Emilee Coxsey (2 ribbons); Indianola-Brody Lott (2 ribbons), Isabel Boling (2 ribbons), Jonathan Klink, Levi Womack (2 ribbons), Makenzie Lott, Skyler Mathis, Skyler Sanders, Sydney Mathis; Kiowa-Brycen Shannon; McAAP 4-H-Kaylin Thomas, Preslie Angeli; Canadian-William Beshear; Hartshorne-Raylee Phillips; Lakewood-Faith Baugh (2 ribbons); Puterbaugh-Adarra Wilson; Haileyville-Jenessa Dugger, Murphy Peterson, Jayden Cole.
Red Ribbons-Frink-Chambers-Gracelinn Long, Rylan Upton, Sara Kellogg, Mason Coxsey; Indianola-Alex Peery, Jonathan Klink, Lainey Klink (2 ribbons), Brandon Wilson, Josette Collier, Lily Parker (2 ribbons), Makenzie Kasper (2 ribbons), Makenzie Lott, Skyler Sanders, Sydney Mathis; McAAP-Hadley Mantooth; Clover Power-Shannon Francies; Haileyville-Christopher Johnson, Kilee Clark, Megan Sherwood, Stormie Stiles.
Green Participation Ribbons-Clover Power-Mikey Shields; Frink-Chambers-Piper Moore, Sadie Miller (2 ribbons), Brylee Leibfried, Carsyn James, Chloe Boatright, Easton Wester, Foley Green, Mykie Haney, Olivia Smith, Aspen Kelley.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
