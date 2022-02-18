Our county 4-H program recently held our annual 4-H Photography Contest with the addition that we would also accept entries virtually.
Our results for this event were as follows-
Junior Grand Champion (grades 3-7)-Hailey Stephan, Frink-Chambers
Junior Reserve Grand Champion-Sara Kellogg, Frink-Chambers
Senior Grand Champion (grades 8-12)-Ember Duffy, Haileyville
Reserve Grand Champion-Aiden Jennings, Haileyville
Ribbon winners were as follows:
Green Participation Ribbons (Clover-buds grades K-2): Clover Power-Mikey Shields and Clyde Shields; Frink-Chambers-Sadie Miller (2 ribbons); Indianola-Hadley Adams, Maci Lott; Haileyville-Aleah McGuire, Rylee McGuire.
Blue Participation Ribbons: Parker-Noah Few; Clover Power-Mariska Shields and Shannon Francies; Kiowa-Brycen Shannon (2 ribbons); Blocker 4-H-Brytne McCombs (3 ribbons), Natalie Marshall (2 ribbons); Samantha Shafer (2 ribbons), Crystal Hollingshead (2 ribbons); Crowder-Solar Starr; Haileyville-Cheyenne Hill, Rayne Hill, Lexi Johnston (3 ribbons), Ember Duffy (3 ribbons), Aiden Jennings (4 ribbons); Hartshorne-Liliana Cervantes, Brooklyn Autrey (2 ribbons); Indianola-Brody Lott (2 ribbons), Isabel Boling, Levi Womack (2 ribbons), William Frazier, Paislee Vaughan (2 ribbons), Harper Adams, Reagan Collier; Frink-Chambers-Kaylin Thomas, Ruby Kellogg, Sara Kellogg (2 ribbons), Kaden Kay, Louis Martinez (2 ribbons), Hailey Stephan, Cooper Bryant (2 ribbons), Mykie Haney, Addie Dixon (2 ribbons), Raylan Bernardi,, Preslie Angeli.
Red Ribbons-Indianola-Lainey Klink; Kiowa-Brycen Shannon; Frink-Chambers-Brantley Cain and Brayden Cain.
All of these entries may be submitted in the 2022 County Fair. For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
