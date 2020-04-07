Several Pittsburg County 4-H members were recently named as winners of the President’s Volunteer Service Award.
Our 4-H members named as award winners include Khloe Haile of Pittsburg High School; Emilee Coxsey and Reed Marcum of McAlester High School and McKenzie Mercer of Frink-Chambers School. The award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their country, was granted by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program.
Miss Coxsey started out by starting the Friendship Bench project at Frink-Chambers school and since most every school in our county now has one. In addition, she is now in her 3rd year of teaching STEAM based workshops around Pittsburg County. She is formerly the Miss McAlester’s Outstanding Teen.
Miss Haile started the In Jesus Name We Play Service project four years ago where she collects sporting equipment to be distributed to students in need around Pittsburg County. This project has been highly successful. In addition to her service project the video she made for the project was awarded the National Leadership Award for Youth Produced Media and a $500 scholarship. Miss Haile is the first winner from Oklahoma with this project in the history of the program.
Mr. Marcum created the 4-H Book Bag Giveaway to provide backpacks and school supplies to area youth. He also created the 4-H Christmas Toy Giveaway to provide toys to kids at Christmas time. Finally, he is in his 2nd year of the 4-H Silent Auction Fund-Raiser to help raise funds for Pediatric Cancer through the Hudson Strong Foundation. He was recently recognized for his efforts on Channel 2 News and in the McAlester News-Capital.
Miss Mercer created the 4-H Share Table Project to help provide students in need snacks and food when they need it. This is the second year of this project. This is her first year to be nominated for this award.
In its 25th year, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), recognizes middle level and high school students across American for outstanding volunteer service.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
