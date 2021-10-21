Each year during our county 4-H awards banquet we recognize the 4-H Leader of the Year. Our 4-H Leader of the Year is Dee Allen of the Blocker 4-H club.
Our 4-H Leader of the Year award is for someone who has served as organizational leader of a club or 4-H program.
This award was voted on by our teen and adult volunteers.
They are not allowed to vote for their own club which means the votes came from outside of this person’s 4-H club.
Dee has been busy helping our 4-H program at the county, district and state level for a number of years. She started the Blocker 4-H club just this past year. She worked with me and others to create a fund-raising dinner that raised over $4,000 for our 4-H program.
She has helped coordinate district 4-H volunteer conferences throughout the Southeast District and attending several of them even outside of her own county.
Please keep in mind that our District holds four volunteer conferences each year at four different locations. She additionally has served as a member of the State 4-H Volunteer Board for three years and that included one term as the State 4-H Volunteer Board President.
One of her roles serving on the State 4-H Volunteer Board was to coordinate and plan the State 4-H Volunteer Conference. She helped plan and conduct the State 4-H Volunteer Conference each year that she served on the board.
Last year, they had to adjust and make the conference virtual due to Covid restrictions. She was not eligible for this award while serving on the State 4-H Volunteer Board, so now that her term has concluded she was eligible for consideration for this award.
Dee has promoted 4-H through her family where her grand-daughter served as a two term County 4-H President. Mrs. Allen also served as a judge for the State 4-H Record Book process this past year as well. Watch this column for further County 4-H Award winners from our County 4-H Awards Banquet at a later time.
For more information about this and other 4-H awards and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.