Each year we like to recognize our top two senior 4-H members. We call this award the County 4-H Hall of Fame. Each winner will have their photo made and sponsored by Mark Emmons Photography. Their photo will hang for one year in our main lobby. At the conclusion of that year we will award a framed photo to both winners and will move their photo from our lobby to our County 4-H Hall of Fame wall by my office where those photos will hang from then on.
The first Hall of Fame winner we would like to recognize this year is Emilee Coxsey formerly of Frink Chambers and she currently attends McAlester High School. She has been active in the Public Speaking, Leadership, Citizenship, Community Service, Clothing, and Technology project areas. She was recently named to the Oklahoma 4-H Key Club. She is serving as an Oklahoma State 4-H Innovator. She was named the State Record Book winner in Public Speaking. She has won Outstanding Junior 4-H Member for the county. She has participated in Photography Contest, Impressive Dress, Local and District Public Speaking Contests, Animal Science Skill-a-thon, Consumer Judging, Share the Fun and much more.
In her non 4-H she is a 12-year member of Angie’s Dance Plus, a member of the MHS Pom Dance Team for 3 years now and is a two-time state champion. She is a multi-year member of Mock Trial. She previously served as Miss McAlester’s Outstanding Teen. She was awarded Beta Iota Local, State and International Junior High Award winner. She was a Lions Club Good Citizenship award winner and an MHS Freshman Student of the Month.
4-H helped make her feel important and that she belonged. She developed a passion for Public Speaking in her second year in 4-H. She got introduced to STEM around her 3rd year. She created the Friendship Bench Service Project at Frink-Chambers by writing a 4-H enhancement grant and she has since written and received multiple grants to help with her 4-H projects. She now is in her 3rd year of traveling teaching STEAM based workshops in classrooms and videos that have been used by the State and National 4-H Programs. One of her projects was utilized in the National 4-H Curriculum guide. She has learned through 4-H to put herself out there, give speeches, make new friends, serve others be a leader, be active in her community and to have fun.
Our second winner this year I want to recognize is Khloe Haile also formerly of Frink-Chambers and she now attends Pittsburg High School. She has participated in the child-care, public speaking, community service, leadership, Photography/Videography, Rocketry, Shooting Sports and Food Science. She is a State 4-H Key Club winner. She won the State 4-H Record Book for Child Care in 2019. She was a finalist in Advanced FCS and State 4-H Hall of Fame this year (top 10). In addition, she is a member of the Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame Blue Award Group (top 20 in state). She is a two-year State 4-H Ambassador. She finished 2nd Place at the National 4-H Film Fest with her video for her Service Project. She won the National Leadership Award for Youth Produced Media for her Service Project Video (the first winner in history of Oklahoma 4-H). She created the In Jesus Name we Play Service Project to donate sporting goods to kids in need. She has written and received several 4-H Enhancement Grants to utilize towards her service project. She travels around presenting videos to area community groups and handing out sporting goods to area schools and the Boys and Girls Club.
She is a past winner of the Beta Iota Service Award. She received 3rd place in the Eastern Regional Science and Engineering fair. She is a member of the Pittsburg High School Varsity Softball and Basketball team for the last two years. She has won numerous Softball Tournament Championships.
She says that nothing in 4-H is just handed to you. You have to work for it and in her words that’s a great thing. 4-H has taught her to work hard, be dedicated and to persevere. It teaches life lessons to be successful later on in life.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
