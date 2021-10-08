Each year we recognize the top two 4-H senior members as County 4-H Hall of Fame. This is the highest honor for a 4-H member in our county. Our winners this year are Hali Bailey of Crowder 4-H and Taylor Kelley of McAlester High School.
Our first winner this year Taylor Kelley of McAlester High School has been active in the Public Speaking, Leadership, Citizenship, Community Service, Photography and Performing Arts project areas. She is a past winner of the Oklahoma 4-H Key Club. She is serving as an Oklahoma State 4-H Ambassador. She was named the State Record Book winner in Performing Arts this past summer. She has won the Outstanding Junior 4-H Member award for the county. She has participated in Photography Contests, Impressive Dress, Local and District Public Speaking Contests, FCS Skill-a-thon, Share the Fun at the county and district level, Promotional Poster Contest, State 4-H Has Talent, and State 4-H Vocal Contest just to name a few.
In her non-4-H she has ran the Route 66 Half Marathon, was selected as a MHS Good Citizen, finished 16th at State Cross Country, 2nd in Regional Science project, she won the Student Athlete of the year for 2019-2020 at MHS, she qualified for the National Honors Society, and she participated in Kenna’s Dance Fund-raiser.
She has a younger sister Aspen that serves as one of her biggest inspirations. She has been involved with 4-H for nine years. Mrs. Donna Curry her 4-H leader has always served as one of her role models. She strives to be like her especially in being passionate and motivated. 4-H has given her valuable life skills. She currently has also served four years as the chairperson of the Talent Show at the fair.
Our second winner this year Hali Bailey of Crowder 4-H has been involved in her projects of Public Speaking, Leadership, Community Service, Food Science, Breads, Family and Consumer Sciences, Clothing and Textiles. She is an Oklahoma 4-H Key Club winner. She is a State 4-H Ambassador. She is our County 4-H President. She won the All Other Projects Family and Consumer Sciences State Record Book, a Level 3 Scholarship for Clothing and Textiles and another Level 3 scholarship as well. Not many 4-H members have won three state scholarships in one year. She also won the Judy Hightower 4-H and HCE Scholarship at the County Level. She wrote a 4-H Enhancement Grant to create the 4-H Youth Sewing Camp. She has helped me teach junior high class programs at her school for the last four years on almost a weekly schedule. She created a virtual sewing workshop for social media when Covid first arrived to teach others how to sew masks. She reached well over a 1000 people with this effort.
In her non-4-H career she has been active with her local church. She has attended Mission trips in foreign countries. She was a member of the Pitt 8 All Conference in Basketball and she is playing Basketball in college. She has even created her own business. She is a nine year 4-H member. Some of the goals she wrote down in her record book for herself were to become County President, win a State 4-H Record Book, and win County 4-H Hall of Fame and she was able to accomplish all three.
Watch this column for more of our award winners from our Annual Pittsburg County 4-H Awards Banquet.
For more information about this and other 4-H awards please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
