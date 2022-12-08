Pittsburg County 4-H recently held our 4-H Technology and Essay contests.
The Technology contest entries are based off the Technology categories in the county fair book. Items entered in this contest may be entered in the 2023 County Fair. The Essay Contest serves as practice for the essay portion of the Best All Around Contest held during the County Fair. Results for both contests are as follows:
Technology Contest Grand Champions-
Junior (grades 3-7)-
Brochure-Noah Few, Puterbaugh
Digital Media-Landri Henry, Frink-Chambers
Flat Flyer-Sadie Miller, Frink-Chambers
Power-point-Kayden Burnett, Clover Power
Senior (grades 8-12)-
Flat Flyer-Emma Brady, Canadian
Power-point-Jenessa Dugger, Haileyville
Ribbon winners were as follows for the Technology Contest.
Blue Ribbons-Puterbaugh-Noah Few; Frink-Chambers-Sadie Miller, Landri Henry (3 ribbons), Sadie Miller, Jill Leibfried, Lily Kitchell, Shea Biafore; Canadian-Quinn Brady, Emma Brady; Clover Power-Kayden Burnett; Haileyville-Jenessa Dugger.
Red Ribbons-Frink-Chambers-Raylan Bernardi, Jaela Waller, Sara Kellogg, Brantlie Williams, Cooper Bryant (2 ribbons); Kiowa-Shaylee Nichols, Hadley McClendon.
White Ribbons-Frink-Chambers-Adalyn Yancey, Alexis Ross, Ava Aldridge.
Essay Contest Grand Champions-
Junior (grades 3-5)-Kayden Burnett, Clover Power
Intermediate (grades 6-8)-Alexis Ross, Frink-Chambers
Senior (grades 9-12)-Natalie Hollingshead, Crowder
Ribbon winners for the Essay Contest were as follows-
Blue Ribbons-Clover Power-Kayden Burnett; Quinton-Aubrie Moore, Jameson Caldwell, Jaylee Kelso; Lakewood-Jadelynn Gragert, Jessica Gragert, Abbie Alexander; Frink-Chambers-Louis Martinez, Marco Martinez, Sadie Miller, Brantlie Williams, McKenzie Yancey, Alexis Ross, Ava Aldridge, Ruby Kellogg, Crystal Hollingshead, Caroline Calaway, Adalyn Yancey, Cooper Bryant, Hailey Stephan; Puterbaugh-Noah Few; Kiowa-Brycen Shannon, Ariel Murphy; Crowder-Natalie Hollingshead.
Red Ribbons-Lakewood-Lily Miller; Haileyville-Aiden Jennings.
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
