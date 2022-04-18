Pittsburg County recently held our annual 4-H Craft Contest. This event is held to help our students better prepare for the County Fair which will be held in the Fall of this year. We had a nice turnout for this event and results were as follows:
Junior (grades 3-7):
Grand Champion-Emma Brady, Canadian
Reserve Champion-Zadyn Travis, Frink-Chambers
Senior (grades 8-12):
Grand Champion-Priscilla Rains, Jones Academy
Reserve Grand Champion-Isabell Lujan0, Jones Academy
Ribbon winners:
Blue-Frink-Chambers-Cannon Porter (2 ribbons), Hailey Stephan (4 ribbons), Soul Barnes, Bentley Edwards, Brantley Williams, Jagger McCabe (3 ribbons), Sara Kellogg, Ruby Kellogg (2 ribbons), Alexis Ross, Landri Henry, Kaden Kay, Maggi Neall, Zaden Travis, Ava Aldridge, Caroline Calaway, Katie Price (2 ribbons), Remington Patton, Preslie Angeli (3 ribbons), Jayde Lee; Blocker 4-H-Crystal Hollingshead, Nicole French, Samantha Shafer, Brytne McCombs (2 ribbons), Natalie Marshall, Dylan Hamilton; Canadian-Emma Brady (2 ribbons), Garrett Sims, Rylie Hamilton, Haley Dever (2 ribbons); Clover Power-Hurley Collins; Quinton-Bryce Morse (3 ribbons); Parker-Noah Few; Kiowa-Brycen Shannon (4 ribbons); Crowder-Conner Thomas (2 ribbons); Jones Academy-Isabel Lujano, Priscilla Rains; Hartshorne-Brooklyn Autrey.
Red Ribbons-Blocker-Crystal Hollingshead, Brytne McCombs, Alexandria Bernard, Natalie Marshall; Frink-Chambers-Louis Martinez, Cannon Porter, William Milligan, Bentley Edwards, Landri Henry, Addison Dixon, Adalyn Yancey (2 ribbons), Karsyn Alsup, Preslie Angeli, Sabyn Seitz Gaither; Crowder-Conrad Hollingshead, Conner Thomas; Clover Power-Hurley Collins (2 ribbons), Mariska Shields; Quinton-Bryce Morse (2 ribbons); Canadian-Haley Dever, Rylie Hamilton.
Green Participation Ribbon (Clover-buds grades K-2):
Frink-Chambers-Sadie Miller (2 ribbons), Ansley Willie, Raelyn Willie (4 ribbons), Landyn Willie (3 ribbons); Kiowa-Erin Ince; Clover Power-Clyde Shields, Mikey Shields; Blocker-Lucas Allen (3 ribbons), Emmerlynn Allen (3 ribbons), Kegan Springer (3 ribbons).
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
