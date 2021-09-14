The Pittsburg County 4-H Archery and Shotgun contests were held recently in coordination with the Pittsburg County Free Fair. Results for these events were as follows:
Junior Compound Archery (ages 9-11)
1st Place-Benjamin Hovey, Clover Power
Intermediate Compound Archery (ages 12-14)
1st Place-Luke Clifton, Puterbaugh
2nd Place-Danny Pierce, Clover Power
3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power
4th Place-Alan Sutmiller, Canadian
5th Place-Ammon Hovey, Clover Power
6th Place-Samuel Hovey, Clover Power
Senior Compound Archery (ages 15+)
1st Place-Rykken Brownlee, MHS
2nd Place-Jenna Gaberino, MHS
3rd Place-Colton Scott, Pittsburg
Junior Recurve Archery
1st Place-Benjamin Hovey
Intermediate Recurve Archery
1st Place-Luke Clifton
2nd Place-Jonathan Bullard
3rd Place-Ammon Hovey
4th Place-Samuel Hovey
5th Place-Danny Pierce
6th Place-Alan Sutmiller
Senior Recurve Archery
1st Place-Colton Scott
2nd Place-Rykken Brownlee
3rd Place-Jenna Gaberino
Intermediate Shotgun Trap
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
2nd Place-Alan Sutmiller
Senior Shotgun Trap
1st Place-Rykken Brownlee
2nd Place-Jaxton West, Quinton
3rd Place-Colt Short, Quinton
4th Place-Colton Scott
Intermediate Shotgun Skeet
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
2nd Place-Alan Sutmiller
Senior Shotgun Skeet
1st Place-Colton Scott
2nd Place-Rykken Brownlee
In addition, we conducted a Shooting Sports Hi Point that combined Archery, Shotgun, Air Rifle and Pistol and .22 Rifle and Pistol. The Rifle and Pistol contests were held prior to the archery and shotgun contests. Hi Point combines all placings for each age group. The Hi Point Results for the 2021 County 4-H Shooting Sports Contests were as follows:
Junior Hi Point
1st Place-Benjamin Hovey
2nd Place-Jordyn Washington, Clover Power
3rd Place-Shane Francies, Clover Power
Intermediate Hi Point
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
2nd Place-Luke Clifton
3rd Place-Alan Sutmiller
4th Place-Danny Pierce
5th Place-Spencer Autrey, Hartshorne
6th Place-Ammon Hovey
7th Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne
8th Place-Samuel Hovey
9th Place-Shannon Francies, Clover Power
Senior Hi Point
1st Place-Rykken Brownlee
2nd Place-Colton Scott
3rd Place-Jenna Gaberino
4th Place-Jaxton West
5th Place-Alexis Futischa, Clover Power
6th Place-Colt Short
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu
