At the end of each school year our 4-H members complete a record book.
For our older members that are eligible to complete a State 4-H Record if they were in the 8th grade or older and can compete for State 4-H Scholarships. Each member can complete two State 4-H Record Books that are focused on one 4-H project area.
The project areas they choose are the projects they do the most in in their 4-H careers. The top three students in each project were selected for interviews. Three alternates are picked in each project as well in the event a student cannot attend their interview. We have Level 1 State Record Books for students that have never won a record book and Advanced State Record Books (Level 2) for students that have previously won a Level 1 State Record Book.
For students that are at least entering their junior year in high school they can also complete a State 4-H Hall of Fame Book. State 4-H Hall of Fame is the highest honor in Oklahoma 4-H. Ten students are selected as finalists to interview for State 4-H Hall of Fame.
The top 20 State 4-H Hall of Fame books are selected as a part of the 4-H State Blue Award Group. Graduating Seniors can apply for Level 3 Scholarships and former students that are still in college can apply for a Level 4 Scholarship.
In addition, students that are 15 or older can make application for the Oklahoma State 4-H Key Club which is for the top 1% of the most active 4-H members in Oklahoma.
This is an honor society of 4-H members. During this process students that are 16 or older can make application for the National 4-H Congress. This is a National 4-H Event that is held in late November-early December.
Finally, students that were in the 8th grade or older could also compete in the State 4-H Sholar Essay Contest, District Scholarship and Sidwell Agribusiness Scholarship.
Pittsburg County 4-H was well represented in the Oklahoma 4-H Record Book program. Those who participated will be listed below. We will find out and announce the scholarship, Hall of Fame and record book winners at Oklahoma 4-H Roundup in late July.
Hartshorne-Brooklyn Autrey-State Record Book Finalist in Dairy, State 4-H Key Club winner, Agriculture State Record Book applicant, District Scholarship applicant, Sidwell Agribusiness applicant.
Murphy Peterson-Public Speaking Finalist, Performing Arts Alternate, Level 3 Scholarship Applicant, Griffith Scholarship Applicant, District Scholarship applicant
Canadian-William Beshear-All Other projects Small Animals State 4-H Record Book applicant, Southeast District 4-H Scholarship applicant and Sidwell Agribusiness Scholarship applicant.
Clover Power-
Jonathan Bullard-State Record Book Finalist in Wildlife and Shooting Sports, State 4-H Key Club winner, Sholar Essay, Sidwell Agribusiness Scholarship and District Scholarship applicant.
Shannon Francies-Oklahoma 4-H Key Club winner, Advanced Achievement and Agriculture applicant, District Scholarship applicant.
Danny Pierce-State 4-H Key Club Winner, Advanced Agriculture applicant, District Scholarship applicant
Frink-Chambers-
Emilee Coxsey-State Record Book Finalist in Advanced Leadership and Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame and Blue Award Group. Advanced AOP Science and Technology Alternate, Level 3 Scholarship Applicant, Sholar Essay Applicant, Griffith Scholarship Applicant.
Khloe Haile-Advanced Family and Consumer Sciences Finalist, Advanced Leadership Alternate, Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame Blue Award Group, Level 3 Scholarship applicant, Sholar Essay applicant, Griffith Scholarship applicant, District Scholarship applicant.
Kynli Jones-Advanced Family and Consumer Sciences Alternate, Advanced Achievement Applicant, District Scholarship Applicant.
Aspen Kelley-Performing Arts Finalist, Public Speaking Alternate and District Scholarship applicant.
Taylor Kelley-Advanced Public Speaking Finalist, Advanced Achievement applicant, Level 3 Scholarship applicant, Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame applicant, Sholar Essay Applicant, Griffith Scholarship Applicant, District Scholarship applicant.
Reed Marcum-Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame Finalist and Blue Award Group, District Scholarship applicant
Haileyville-
Ember Duffy-Recreation and Leisure Arts State Record Book Alternate, District Scholarship applicant.
Jenessa Dugger-Performing Arts and Public Speaking State Record Book Finalist, National 4-H Congress delegate, District Scholarship applicant.
Kayleigh Post-Oklahoma 4-H Key Club Winner, Fabrics and Fashion Finalist, Horse Record Book Applicant, District Scholarship applicant.
Blocker 4-H-Natalie Hollingshead-Sholar Essay Applicant
Crowder-Solar Starr-Agriculture Finalist, District Scholarship applicant, Sidwell Agribusiness applicant
Caden Tillman-Sholar Essay Applicant
4-H Alumni-Serena Woodard, Level 4 Scholarship applicant.
For more information about this and other 4-H activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
