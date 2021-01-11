Purpose: Grant funds provided by the donors listed below should be used to enhance or expand program delivery and improve the quality of educational programs for 4-H youth and adults.
Proposals Due: Electronic submission required by 5:00 p.m. -Monday, February 1, 2021
Who Can Apply: Extension Educators, 4-H Clubs, and 4-H Volunteers.
Award Amount: Unless indicated otherwise, funds may be awarded at the maximum amount listed below per award. There will be no limit on the number of applications per county, but no more than two grants will be funded on a per county basis.
Selection Criteria: For more information about our selection criteria, see proposal guidelines located on page five.
Objective:
Encourage community service projects
Enhance youth and adult leadership/volunteer development
Increase club development of after-school programs
Strengthen project work through non-club programs, such as day camps, clinics, summer programs, school enrichment or other innovative methods
Strengthen the 4-H clubs in the state of Oklahoma
Additional Criteria:
Proposed project must include an evaluation component.
Plan must provide recognition to the donor. In addition to providing publicity/recognition, it is important for grant recipients and program participants to communicate directly with the donor by sending thank you notes from participants, pictures of activities, evaluation results, etc.
The Funds should be used for teaching supplies/educational materials unless otherwise specified in the individual award descriptions below. Funds can also be used to match other grants to further enhance learning projects, as long as the external partner is evident. Funds may not be used to support prizes, awards, award trips, clothing or meals unless food items are directly related to the project lesson.
The following donors provide funds:
Hille Family Foundation or 4-H Foundation (General Program Enhancement Activities)-$500 (max.)
SW Dairy Center (Promote Dairy or Dairy Foods)-$500 (max.)
Derald Suffridge (Leadership Projects for adult club volunteers)-$500 (max.)
Joe Mayer County Program Support Endowment Fund (Volunteer or Staff Development; funds may be used for training, materials, travel, and reimbursement of other expenses in training County 4-H staff and/or volunteers)–$1,000 (Only one $1,000 award will be awarded.)
Some donors are pending, but you may apply for any listed above. Some funds must have particular program emphasis.
*** Availability of grants may vary on a year to year basis. This variation is related directly to funding for the year in which the grant was applied for. ***Final Reports: Final Reports are due at the conclusion of the project, or no later than December 1, 2021.
Use no more than two pages to explain how the funds were used, the number of people involved and project impacts/outcomes. The reports and photos must be submitted electronically. In addition, please include: 1. Three or more photographs showing youth involvement. 2. Copies of news releases submitted to local media outlets and articles printed. Disbursement of Funds: Funds will be distributed directly to the County Extension Office for use during the year to complete the grant as funded. Recipients should keep track of all expenses in case they are audited, but receipts will not be required with the final report.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.