Beginning Aug. 1, Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development families will see a fresh new web presence when they are going through the enrollment process. Oklahoma 4-H is moving to a new software called ZSuite in order to manage all online enrollment for both members and volunteers.
Steve Beck, State 4-H program leader, said the state staff is excited to be able to provide this new system to 4-H families.
“We are really excited to be able to offer our families a product that is so user friendly,” Beck said. “What’s really great is this is multi-tasking software. It does more than just enrollment. It also provides options for managing club records, event registration, on-line learning and recordkeeping.”
A state marketing campaign for the new system will begin the middle of July. Families will begin seeing social media posts on the Oklahoma 4-H Facebook page and other social media platforms as well as county and state communications on how to enroll for the upcoming 4-H year.
“The Live Chat is a ZSuite feature which most excites us,” said Karla Knoepfli, associate state specialist. “Families can get friendly help directly from the ZSuites support team during staffed hours or send them an email. The site also has a ‘Help’ feature which has easy-to-access resources.”
Families will continue to need an email address and password to create a family profile. Once logged in, the family will see features such as Newsletter, Announcements, Shared Files, a To-Do List, a Calendar of upcoming events and so much more.
“The family home page will be a great feature for organizing a family’s 4-H experience,” Knoepfli said.
County staff received training this spring and were excited with what they saw and experienced. Beck and Knoepfli both expect some growing pains as everyone is introduced and learns to navigate the new system.
“We are working closely with the company to customize the system for our specific needs,” Beck said. “We look forward to the system evolving into a great resource for families, volunteers and Extension personnel.” Pittsburg County will also continue to offer a paper enrollment system as well.
For more information call us at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
###
