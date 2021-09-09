Although the month of October is typically awash in the color orange and decorated with pumpkins, Oklahoma 4-H’ers celebrate with four-leaf clovers and the color green. Why? Because the first full week of October is National 4-H Week. As an added bonus, Oklahoma celebrates National 4-H Month throughout October. This year’s theme is Find Your Spark!
The theme expresses the core of the 4-H Youth Development effort. This youth organization always has been about helping young people identify their spark. Mary Arnold, chair of the 4-H Thrive Model task force, said “A spark is a passion for a self-identified interest or skill, or a capacity that metaphorically lights a fire in a young person’s life, providing energy, joy, purpose and direction. Having spark or sparks gives a person a sense of direction and encourages goal setting.”
This is exactly what the Oklahoma 4-H program does for its youth, said Karla Knoepfli, Oklahoma State University Extension state volunteer specialist in the State 4-H Office.
“National 4-H Week always is an inspirational spark for our clubs, youth and volunteers,” Knoepfli said. Creativity abounds as we showcase how 4-H members and volunteers have identified their unique gifts and talents and how they are using them to make the world a better place for others.”
For more than a century, 4-H has continued to adapt and thrive in diverse environments, using many delivery methods, and offering ever-changing project areas which will spark a youth’s growth and passion. Caring adult volunteers provide a safe environment, giving members a voice, choice and hope in their future. Having hope and a sense of meaningful purpose in life is an important part of our positive youth development effort. As a result, members thrive with a greater sense of belonging, independence, generosity and mastery.
During National 4-H week, Knoepfli said we can illustrate to the communities in all 77 counties in Oklahoma that the research is true, “youth with a sense of purpose are more goal-directed, and have increased life satisfaction, better emotional well-being, and greater positive effect.”
One of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week is 4-H National Youth Science Day. Thousands of youth across the nation taking part in the world’s largest youth-led STEM challenge. Designed by Clemson University, the 2021 4‑H STEM Challenge, Galactic Quest, focuses on the mysteries and adventures of space exploration. This year, 4-H explores the history of humans in space, the technology and resources needed for missions and the obstacles humans encounter in orbit. Activities will include physics, engineering, computer science and space agriculture.
“We are encouraging 4-H members, volunteers and alumni to show their 4-H spirit on Nov. 9, which is National 4-H Spirit Day, by wearing shirts promoting 4-H,” Knoepfli said.
For more information about National 4-H Month for Pittsburg County watch this column for more details on our plans for the month or you can call me at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
