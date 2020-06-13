The National 4-H Shooting Sports Championships have been cancelled due to COVID-19, but this isn’t going to stop us from having fun.
The National 4-H Shooting Sports Quiz Bowl will take place June 22-26, 2020. The Bowl is for all youth enrolled in 4-H Shooting Sports. It is intended to be a fun and educational event. 4-H members are encouraged to participate regardless of how well prepared they feel.
The 2020 Quiz Bowl Virtual Guide provides details about the Bowl. The 2020 Quiz Bowl Flyer has some additional information you can use to promote the event with your 4-H members. There will be a Junior Division for 4-H members 9 to 13 and a Senior Division for 4-H members 14-18. 4-H members can participate as an individual or on a team. Team members don’t have to be from the same county.
All Quiz Bowl information and Study Materials can be downloaded from Dropbox at the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/r70y26pq3vinmy5/AACRqOyR1nQHx1_XyuMlRzYRa?dl=0
The registration will open on June 8. It will provide youth with instructions on how to register through Auburn’s 4-H Online. There is no fee to participate in the Quiz Bowl. Youth will also receive information on how to connect with Kahoot to start the Quiz Bowl.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.