Oklahoma 4-H Roundup 2020 registration is ready to go.
4-H members must have completed the seventh grade to be a registered participant. Certified 4-H Volunteers may register for Roundup as well but they must be approved 4-H volunteers.
Registrants need to review the workshop and contest summaries (attached) so they know which activities to participate in. There are many more contest details located in the Roundup Notebook http://4h.okstate.edu/events-and-activities/state-events-activities/roundup-notebook/roundup-notebook. Before Roundup, participants will receive an email with a Zoom link to their workshops and contests. It is very important that the delegates type their email address correctly on their registration form.
Here are the steps to registration.
Everyone (Youth, Volunteer, Adult) click the “REGISTER” link and fill in the form and click “register.”
You will then be redirected to the Roundup Schedule at a glance page. At this point adults have completed the registration process and will receive additional communication through email.
Youth will click login from the At-a-Glance schedule, then LOGIN again to enter their password and complete their registration.
The link to begin the process is located at http://chrisclover.okstate.edu/roundup/login.php.
After registration is closed, county educators will receive an email asking them to choose their voting delegates and designate their teams for those contests where teams are required.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
