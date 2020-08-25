The 4-H Best All Around Contest is held in coordination with the County Fair which will be held this week.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will not be holding an awards ceremony on the last day of the County Fair. This is the same time when the Best All Around contest is usually held.
In place of the in-person event we adjusted the contest and are taking three short essay questions.
The essay questions include 1. What skills have you learned in 4-H that will help you in the future? 2. The 4-H’s stand for Head, Heart, Hands and Health. Which of these do you find is the most important and why? 3. Who is your 4-H role model and why? The essays should be 3-4 sentences each.
Students that are eligible for this contest must have turned in a county or state 4-H record book. Age divisions include Beginner-ages 9-11; Intermediate ages 12-14; Advanced ages 15+ and we have a Best of the Best category for current age division winners. Age divisions are determined by the members age as of 9/1/2019. The contest will include the members top 10 placing fair exhibits from the county fair. Exhibits may include livestock entries, non-animal exhibit hall entries in 4-H categories and the virtual judging contests.
Exhibits earn 5 points for 1st place entries, 3 points for 2nd place entries and 1 point for 3rd place entries. The exhibits carry 50 percent of the contest score and the essays carry 50 percent of the contest score. Awards are given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each age group and the same for the Best of the Best 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. Members can only win their current age division once. They can win multiple times in the Best of the Best contest if they qualify. Since we will not hold an awards ceremony during the county fair I will disperse awards after the conclusion of the county fair for this event.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
