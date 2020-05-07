The State 4-H Ambassador program recently held selections of their new members. For over 25 years, outstanding 4-H members have been serving as State 4-H Ambassadors. Once again, the Oklahoma State 4-H Ambassador program is looking for self-motivated, enthusiastic youth leaders to promote 4-H using the skills, knowledge and leadership abilities acquired in 4-H.
Being chosen as a State 4-H Ambassador entails the acceptance of great responsibility and a total commitment to the Oklahoma State 4-H Ambassador program. We need individuals who are not afraid of people or work.
AMBASSADOR PROGRAM OBJECTIVES
· Make 4-H more visible in your county and across the state of Oklahoma
· Maintain relations with 4-H alumni and supporters
· Help 4-H members tell the state and national 4-H story
Pittsburg County 4-H Had four students apply. Shannon Francies of Clover Power, Reed Marcum and Taylor Kelley of McAlester High School and Murphy Peterson of Haileyville. There were 16 students in Oklahoma that were selected for interview. Pittsburg County had three students selected to make interview including Reed Marcum, Taylor Kelley and Murphy Peterson. The State 4-H Ambassador team likes to maintain 24 members state-wide each year. This year they selected eleven new team members to fill the spots of those graduating from the team this year. All three Pittsburg County 4-H Finalists for Ambassador were selected as State 4-H Ambassadors. Oklahoma State 4-H Ambassadors for the 2020-2021 4-H year from Pittsburg County are as follows:
McAlester High School-Jenna Gaberino, Kynli Jones, Taylor Kelley and Reed Marcum
Haileyville 4-H-Jenessa Dugger and Murphy Peterson
Pittsburg 4-H-Camryn Graham and Khloe Haile
Crowder 4-H-Hali Bailey
Graduating this year from the State 4-H Ambassador team is Zoe Boatright of Clover Power 4-H. Pittsburg County 4-H will have nine of the 24 State 4-H Ambassadors for the 2020-2021 4-H year. These members will stay on as State 4-H Ambassadors through their high school graduations.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.