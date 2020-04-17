The deadline for county 4-H record books is June 1. Junior and Roundup score-sheets are due with county record books.
A county record book is a form to record all activities related to 4-H project areas that a member participated in, learned from, leadership conducted and citizenship related activities, awards won, non 4-H experiences, a 4-H story and a section on photos. Records are not limited to 4-H activities only, but anything related to a 4-H project area. For example, a member may enter horticulture exhibits at the county fair, but they may have a home garden they work on. That information can be put in the county record book.
The county record book is a report for this past school year from June 1, 2019-June 1, 2020. The county record book is available in a Microsoft Word format or you may fill the form out by hand. Our office also has a county record book for clover-buds (ages 5-8) that is designed to be family friendly. All members that complete a county record book will receive a free invitation to the 4-H awards banquet scheduled for October 10. Members ages 8-18 will be eligible for up to two project medals with each county record book. Clover-buds will receive a participation certificate. All members grades 3rd-8th as of 9/1/19 are also eligible for the Outstanding Junior 4-H Member award. The top two county record books in this age group will be selected as the winners and will be announced at the Awards Banquet in October.
All members ages 8-18 completing a record book will also be invited to participate in the 4-H Best All Around Contest based around the county fair. This contest has three categories-junior (ages 9-11), Intermediate (ages 12-14) and Senior (ages 15+) as of 9/1/19. The contest includes an essay with county record books, placing of member’s top ten entries at the county fair, and participants will answer one 4-H related question in front of the audience on the last night of the county fair during the county fair awards ceremony. The top three participants in each age division will win: 1st place-$100, 2nd place-$50 and 3rd place-$25. A fairly new contest with Best All Around is the Best of the Best which is conducted in coordination with the Best All Around Contest during the county fair, this contest is for current age division winners of the Best All Around Contest. The Best of the Best will have all 4-H age groups besides clover-buds competing against each other. The contest is done just like Best All Around it is just for current age division winners. For more information contact our office. The record book program truly is a family activity and the students do need the assistance of their parents. Forms have been emailed already to all 4-H members in Pittsburg County that are actively enrolled.
For more information about this and other 4-H activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
