If you’ve been to a 4-H activity in Pittsburg County, whether it be the county fair, Share the Fun or an Impressive Dress competition, it’s a sure bet you’ve seen Sheryl Moore there lending a helping hand.
Having served as a 4-H volunteer leader of the Haileyville 4-H Club for nine years, Moore knows a thing or two about 4-H. Her dedication to the youth of Pittsburg County was recognized recently during the 2021 4-H Parent-Volunteer Conference on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater when she was named the 4-H Volunteer of the Year and the Southeast District Volunteer of the Year. This award is presented to a volunteer with less than 10 years of service as a volunteer leader.
Moore said she began volunteering because her daughter was heavily involved in 4-H, but soon saw another need for her own efforts.
“After a while, I noticed there were some kiddos who didn’t necessarily have the support system that other club members did. I just felt like it was something I needed to do,” Moore said. “I wanted to help out those kids and give them encouragement. I’ve hauled kids all over the state for 4-H events and if they’re willing to work at it, I am too.”
As a 4-H’er herself, Moore was a member of the Mangum 4-H Club and participated in the horse program. Now that her granddaughter has joined, the family is four generations strong in the 4-H Youth Development program.
Ragan Kirkes has high praise for Moore’s contributions to the Pittsburg County 4-H program.
“Mrs. Moore is funny, a people person and a really good person to hang out with. In my short time in 4-H, Mrs. Moore really got me involved with 4-H activities such as sewing and photography,” Kirkes said. “She’s encouraged me to enter my stuff in the county fair and I’ve won some awards.”
In addition, Kirkes said Moore is a great recruiter for 4-H, which has allowed Kirkes to make new friends with people she may not have connected with otherwise.
Moore not only recruits new club members, she also is instrumental in recruiting parents and teachers as volunteers. She’s actively involved in the county Health Rocks program, Farm to You and has served as a District 4-H Leadership Conference chaperone.
Some of her other accolades include being named the 2015 Pittsburg County Volunteer Leader of the Year, as well as the 2016 Southeast District Volunteer of the Year.
Sheryl not only has a positive impact on her club, but our entire county. Her club participates in everything in our county. I’m really proud of her efforts with her innovative programming. Her older club members are trained to work with the younger members to create a mentor-learner environment, which leads to greater success on projects for each member and builds leadership skills for the older members.
Moore started a Character Critters Crew of 4-H teens who teach this curriculum in area schools. To date, they’ve conducted more than 170 programs that have reached over 2,100 youth.
Sheryl also promotes teen leadership development. She currently has two State 4-H Ambassadors, one district 4-H officer and two Pittsburg County 4-H Ambassadors in her club. I cannot think of a more deserving person for the 4-H Volunteer of the Year Award than Sheryl Moore.
Throughout her years as a volunteer, Moore said seeing the growth in her club members is one of her favorite things.
“I love seeing the kids in my local club go from being afraid to stand up and speak and afraid to put themselves out there, to running for an office, serving as a local or county officer and just watching them grow in their confidence,” she said.
So, what does this state award mean to her? Moore said she doesn’t immerse herself in 4-H for the recognition, but it is nice to know that her involvement has been recognized.
“Volunteers don’t do this for the pat on the back, but it’s a good feeling to know those late nights and some frustrations aren’t in vain,” she said. “Just being appreciated is a great feeling.”
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
