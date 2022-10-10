Head. Heart. Hands. Health. These are what the four H’s stand for in the 4-H. The Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development program has always been focused on the health and well-being of its club members, but there’s one group who take a special interest in the fourth H.
The Oklahoma 4-H Healthy Living Ambassadors work as a team, bringing wellness initiatives to communities across Oklahoma, said Cathy Allen, 4-H curriculum coordinator at the State 4-H Office at Oklahoma State University.
“Applications are now open for current club members to join this group and help expand healthy living programming across the state,” Allen said. “Selected participants will be immersed in a community health and wellness learning experience addressing issues such as hunger and food insecurity, nutrition and physical health, and mental well-being.”
Ambassadors will work with all age groups, including their peers, 4-H volunteers, 4-H educators and others interested in healthy living opportunities and resources.
Club members interested in applying to be a Healthy Living Ambassador have until Nov. 8 to apply. Applications will be reviewed and applicants advancing to Zoom interviews will be notified via email Nov. 20.
Allen said she is ready to get this new group of Ambassadors busy with new activities. With everything shut down over the last couple of years, it’s time to get out and resume the group’s face-to-face programming.
“We’re excited to really ramp up this program following the COVID pandemic, although our group was creative in finding ways to share valuable health-related information during that time,” Allen said.
When the pandemic hit in early 2020, this could have hindered the goals of the Healthy Living Ambassadors. Instead, Allen said the group rallied and made the most of the situation by creating an email campaign that could still help them meet their goals.
“The ambassadors played a critical role during the pandemic and continued to spread the word about good health. We saw their strengths really come out during that challenging time,” she said. “The email campaign, Everyday Healthy Habits, was sent out weekly.”
The campaign included Mindful Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Wellness Wednesday, Thankful Thursday, Family Friday, Safety Saturday and Self-Care Sunday. They brainstormed and came up with activities club members and their families could participate in while social distancing.
Allen said the ambassadors also developed videos that were used with the school version of Food, Fun, 4-H.
While the 4-H Healthy Living Ambassadors are developing skills that will help them lead healthier lives, they’re also developing other critical life skills such as public speaking, leadership and team work.
If you would like to schedule the 4-H Healthy Living Ambassadors to present a program in your county, please contact Allen at 405-744-8892 or cathy.allen@okstate.edu.
###
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.