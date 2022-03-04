The Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development Program has a long history of providing opportunities for youth to build life skills.
These skills lead to making healthy lifestyle choices. The Health Rocks!Ò program is just one tool 4-H uses to help spread that message and is geared toward youth in third grade though freshman in high school.
Cathy Allen, 4-H curriculum coordinator at the State 4-H Office at Oklahoma State University, said Health Rocks!Ò helps today’s youth gain a better understanding of the consequences of making the decision to use tobacco, drugs, alcohol and vapes.
“Our goal is to provide our members with the information they need to make wise choices. In addition, the Health Rocks!Ò program helps develop positive youth/adult partnerships,” Allen said. “This spring we will be offering a Health Rocks!Ò training for youth and adults. Youth-adult partnerships are shown to be one of the most effective ways to engage both youth and adults in meaningful activities which contribute to positive youth development.”
Funded through a grant from National 4-H Council and Altria, club members participating in the training will receive the Health Rocks!Ò kit containing the curriculum, resources, supplies and swag items.
Allen said the training also will focus on how to be an effective teacher, how to prepare the lessons and how to maintain control of the classroom. Once trained, the youth/adult partners can take this program to other 4-H clubs, camps, after-school programs, homeschools and health classes.
“The topics we cover with this curriculum aren’t always what we talk about in 4-H, but they’re vital for the health of young people,” Allen said. “While it does focus on understanding the consequences of vaping, drugs, alcohol, but also on peer pressure and decision making. This program uses interactive and team activities to get the message across.”
Each activity is 30-60 minutes in length and can be used in a variety of settings, including in-person, virtual or hybrid.
“By bringing the Health Rocks!Ò curriculum to Oklahoma, youth will learn how to pursue a healthy lifestyle and avoid risky behaviors,” Allen said. “And in keeping with traditional 4-H program, Health Rocks!Ò! also improves social skills, volunteerism, self-confidence and strong values in youth participants.”
The curriculum is also available in Spanish.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
