Frink-Chambers 4-H recently held their local 4-H speech contest in preparation for the Southeast District Speech Contest. They had a record-breaking turnout with 56 entries. Great job to their 4-H members and their 4-H club leader, Donna Curry. Results for their contest were as follows:
Junior Speech (grades 3-5)
Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Jaela Waller
Blue Ribbons-Mykie Haney, Calleigh Tarron and Rhiannon Johnson
Red Ribbons-Aubrie Lee, Alexis Ross, William Milligan, Ally Shannon
Junior Famous Person-
Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Sara Kellogg
Red Ribbon-Caroline Calaway
Junior Illustrated Team
Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Carsyn Smith and Hailey Stephan
Blue Ribbons-Chloe Boatright/Lily Kitchell; Mackensy Shelton/Presli Angeli
Junior Illustrated Individual-
Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Ruby Kellogg
Blue Ribbon-Kaisley Wagoner, Kaylin Thomason, Kaylin Thomason, Cooper Bryant, Wayton Hamilton, Kylee Kincade, Kennedy Austin, Brentley Edwards, Noah Cox, Marley Mitchell
Red Ribbons-Brayden Cain, Kaden Kay, Emma Case
Clover-bud-(grades K-2)
Green Participation Ribbon-Sadie Miller
Intermediate Speech (grades 6-8)
Grand Champion and Red Ribbon-Foley Green
Red Ribbons-Jovie Runyon, Chloe Sprole
Intermediate Team Speech
Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Deacon Boatright/Pierce Stachmus
Red Ribbon-
Jaycee Burks/Jayton Burks
Intermediate Power-point
Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Sabyn Gaither
Intermediate Famous Person-
Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Aspen Kelley
Red Ribbon-McKenzie Mercer
Intermediate Team Illustrated
Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Jackson Morgan/Deacon Boatright
Blue Ribbons-Aybree Liebfried/Briley Liebfried; Sophie Eaton/Ava Aldridge; Avrey Alberson/Claire Milligan; Chevie Dotson/Cara James
Intermediate Illustrated Individual
Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Briley Liebfried
Blue Ribbons-Mason Coxsey, Blake Byrum, Gracelinn Long, Jayde Lee, Jenson Whetsel.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
