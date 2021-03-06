Greg Owen

Frink-Chambers 4-H recently held their local 4-H speech contest in preparation for the Southeast District Speech Contest. They had a record-breaking turnout with 56 entries. Great job to their 4-H members and their 4-H club leader, Donna Curry. Results for their contest were as follows:

Junior Speech (grades 3-5)

Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Jaela Waller

Blue Ribbons-Mykie Haney, Calleigh Tarron and Rhiannon Johnson

Red Ribbons-Aubrie Lee, Alexis Ross, William Milligan, Ally Shannon

Junior Famous Person-

Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Sara Kellogg

Red Ribbon-Caroline Calaway

Junior Illustrated Team

Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Carsyn Smith and Hailey Stephan

Blue Ribbons-Chloe Boatright/Lily Kitchell; Mackensy Shelton/Presli Angeli

Junior Illustrated Individual-

Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Ruby Kellogg

Blue Ribbon-Kaisley Wagoner, Kaylin Thomason, Kaylin Thomason, Cooper Bryant, Wayton Hamilton, Kylee Kincade, Kennedy Austin, Brentley Edwards, Noah Cox, Marley Mitchell

Red Ribbons-Brayden Cain, Kaden Kay, Emma Case

Clover-bud-(grades K-2)

Green Participation Ribbon-Sadie Miller

Intermediate Speech (grades 6-8)

Grand Champion and Red Ribbon-Foley Green

Red Ribbons-Jovie Runyon, Chloe Sprole

Intermediate Team Speech

Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Deacon Boatright/Pierce Stachmus

Red Ribbon-

Jaycee Burks/Jayton Burks

Intermediate Power-point

Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Sabyn Gaither

Intermediate Famous Person-

Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Aspen Kelley

Red Ribbon-McKenzie Mercer

Intermediate Team Illustrated

Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Jackson Morgan/Deacon Boatright

Blue Ribbons-Aybree Liebfried/Briley Liebfried; Sophie Eaton/Ava Aldridge; Avrey Alberson/Claire Milligan; Chevie Dotson/Cara James

Intermediate Illustrated Individual

Grand Champion and Blue Ribbon-Briley Liebfried

Blue Ribbons-Mason Coxsey, Blake Byrum, Gracelinn Long, Jayde Lee, Jenson Whetsel.

For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

