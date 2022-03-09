With the Southeast District 4-H Speech Contest fast approaching, some of our local 4-H clubs like to hold a speech contest in preparation at the local club level. Frink-Chambers 4-H recently held their local speech contest and the results for that event were as follows:
Frink-Chambers Speech Contest Results
Clover-bud (grades K-2)-Sadie Miller, Green Participation Ribbon
Junior (grades 3-5)-
Power-point-
Grand Champion-Landri Henry
Blue Ribbons-Landri Henry, Sara Kellogg, Bentley Edwards
Junior Power-point Team
Grand Champion-Macie Price and Shea Biafore
Red Ribbons-Macie Price and Shea Biafore, William Milligan and Jayton Burks, Lily Kitchell and Macie Price
Junior Speech
Grand Champion-Jaela Waller
Blue Ribbons-Jaela Waller, Zayden Travis, Rhiannon Johnson
Junior Illustrated Individual
Grand Champion-Cooper Bryant
Blue Ribbons-Cooper Bryant, Jaxon Tarron, Kenadee Austin, Kaden Kay, Brayden Cain
Red Ribbons-Cannon Porter, Brantlie Williams
Junior Illustrated Team
Grand Champion-Ruby Kellogg and Caroline Calloway
Blue Ribbons-Ruby Kellogg and Caroline Calloway, Preslie Angeli and Phyfer Beck, Lexi Putnic and Sara Kellogg
Red Ribbons-Makensey Shelton and Aspen Barcheers, Marley Mitchell and Maggi Neill
Intermediate (grades 6-8)
Famous Person-
Grand Champion-Aspen Kelley
Blue Ribbons-Aspen Kelley, Blake Byrum
Intermediate Illustrated Individual
Grand Champion-Jayde Lee
Blue Ribbons-Jayde Lee, Alexis Ross, Hailey Stephan
Red Ribbon-Katie Price
Intermediate Speech
Grand Champion-Alayna Warren
Blue Ribbon-Alayna Warren
Red Ribbon-Mason Coxsey
Intermediate Illustrated Team
Grand Champion-Ava Aldridge and Sophie Eaton
Blue Ribbons-Ava Aldridge and Sophie Eaton
Red Ribbons-Hailey Stephan and Adalyn Yancey
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
