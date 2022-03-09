With the Southeast District 4-H Speech Contest fast approaching, some of our local 4-H clubs like to hold a speech contest in preparation at the local club level. Frink-Chambers 4-H recently held their local speech contest and the results for that event were as follows:

Frink-Chambers Speech Contest Results

Clover-bud (grades K-2)-Sadie Miller, Green Participation Ribbon

Junior (grades 3-5)-

Power-point-

Grand Champion-Landri Henry

Blue Ribbons-Landri Henry, Sara Kellogg, Bentley Edwards

Junior Power-point Team

Grand Champion-Macie Price and Shea Biafore

Red Ribbons-Macie Price and Shea Biafore, William Milligan and Jayton Burks, Lily Kitchell and Macie Price

Junior Speech

Grand Champion-Jaela Waller

Blue Ribbons-Jaela Waller, Zayden Travis, Rhiannon Johnson

Junior Illustrated Individual

Grand Champion-Cooper Bryant

Blue Ribbons-Cooper Bryant, Jaxon Tarron, Kenadee Austin, Kaden Kay, Brayden Cain

Red Ribbons-Cannon Porter, Brantlie Williams

Junior Illustrated Team

Grand Champion-Ruby Kellogg and Caroline Calloway

Blue Ribbons-Ruby Kellogg and Caroline Calloway, Preslie Angeli and Phyfer Beck, Lexi Putnic and Sara Kellogg

Red Ribbons-Makensey Shelton and Aspen Barcheers, Marley Mitchell and Maggi Neill

Intermediate (grades 6-8)

Famous Person-

Grand Champion-Aspen Kelley

Blue Ribbons-Aspen Kelley, Blake Byrum

Intermediate Illustrated Individual

Grand Champion-Jayde Lee

Blue Ribbons-Jayde Lee, Alexis Ross, Hailey Stephan

Red Ribbon-Katie Price

Intermediate Speech

Grand Champion-Alayna Warren

Blue Ribbon-Alayna Warren

Red Ribbon-Mason Coxsey

Intermediate Illustrated Team

Grand Champion-Ava Aldridge and Sophie Eaton

Blue Ribbons-Ava Aldridge and Sophie Eaton

Red Ribbons-Hailey Stephan and Adalyn Yancey

For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

