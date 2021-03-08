When the COVID-19 pandemic hit early last year, many people were confined to their homes. As a way to reach and keep in touch with 4-H members, the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development program designed the Food, Fun, 4-H program. This hands-on activity was so popular, it’s back for another run this summer. The program also is operating in 55 classrooms across the state this school year.
The next summer Food, Fun, 4-H is slated to begin in May and will run through August and will focus on international cuisine.
Cathy Allen, 4-H curriculum coordinator at the State 4-H Office at Oklahoma State University, said the initial goal was to engage 100 4-H members, but ended up with 727 families participating in the inaugural program.
“We were so excited to have so many families participate. During the time in which families were sheltering in place, our club members and other participants were engaged in fun, positive youth development,” Allen said. “Our program engaged youth in third grade through seniors with monthly packets containing themed recipes, educational skills lessons, a family physical activity, dinner conversation starters, as well as fair entry ideas.”
In addition to promoting kitchen and cooking skills, Food, Fun, 4-H also teaches youth how to be smart consumers through planning, time management and budgeting.
Oklahoma 4-H families who register for the program will receive a kitchen utensil kit related to that month’s recipes, along with the recipes and other informational material. Youth must prepare at least two of the recipes in the packet and complete a post-lesson report. Participants also are asked to submit two photos – one of them preparing the dish and another of the family unit sharing the meal. This qualifies them to receive the next month’s utensil kit.
Allen said there have been many requests from Extension educators in other states and the program is open to anyone to participate. Families who are not involved in 4-H are still eligible to participate and receive the monthly recipes, educational materials and family activities via email, but are not eligible for the kitchen utensil kit.
“One thing we learned through participants’ feedback was they shared more meals together as a family. Food, Fun, 4-H brought families together over the dinner table where they were more actively involved in sharing conversation,” Allen said.
This summer’s program will be a great way for participants to learn more about the world. The packets will contain information about a particular region. It’s a great way to continue the educational process over the summer.
One family who participated in the initial Food, Fun, 4-H program, said they were thankful for having the opportunity to participate and loved seeing their children gain new culinary experience and skills.
“Programming in 4-H has focused on learning by doing for more than a century. Food, Fun, 4-H is just another way to honor the roots of the world’s largest youth development program,” Allen said.
Fun, Food, 4-H has been highlighted by the National 4-H Council and is sponsored by a Walmart Healthy Habits Grant.
Information will be released to county OSU Extension offices in mid-March. For more information about Food, Fun, 4-H, or to enroll in the summer program, contact Allen at 405-744-8892 or cathy.allen@okstate.edu.
For more information about this and other 4-H activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
###
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.