Nothing brings family and friends together like sharing good food. In keeping with the spirit of generosity and gratitude, Oklahoma 4-H’ers and youth third grade through 12th grade are invited to participate in the one-time Festive Food, Fun, 4-H.
Born during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food, Fun, 4-H program has been wildly successful, with hundreds of families finding themselves in the kitchen preparing themed main dishes, sides and desserts over the last 18 months, said Cathy Allen, Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development curriculum coordinator with Oklahoma State University Extension.
“Our Festive Food, Fun, 4-H program will operate similarly to the previous programs but will feature a one-time mailing focusing on generosity and gratitude,” Allen said. “We’ll have recipes that can easily be shared or given as a gift this time of year. It won’t be a complete meal like we’ve done in the past. We want participants to be thinking about ways they can say ‘thank you’ or show appreciation to others, and possibly add a new food to their family’s special meals.”
Enrollment in Festive Food, Fun, 4-H will begin in November and details soon will be available on the Food, Fun, 4-H website and through local OSU Extension offices.
Allen said the mailing will include a recipe for soup in a jar, healthy snack/cereal mix, meatballs and more. In addition, members of the State Leadership Council will be submitting their favorite recipe or holiday tradition.
Supplemental information will include lessons about using the microwave, preventing burns while cooking, science experiment with the microwave, setting a festive table, mealtime manners, conversation starters, easy craft ideas and healthy holiday food swaps.
Participants also will receive a special mailing to their mailboxes that will coincide with Festive Food, Fun, 4-H.
“Food has long been a way for people to bond or show appreciation. This is an opportunity for participants to get in the kitchen with grandma or another family member and make a traditional family cookie recipe or experiment with a new one. You might even create a new family tradition,” Allen said. “Not only will this help ensure the family recipe is passed along from generation to generation, but also provides an opportunity for a young family member to have a conversation with and learn from an older family member and create new memories.”
Participants and their families can pick and choose which recipes and activities to try on a weekend or during the upcoming holiday season.
“Even if you’ve participated in Food, Fun, 4-H before, enrollment in this program is still required,” Allen said.
For more information, contact Allen at 405-744-8892 or cathy.allen@okstate.edu.
Fun, Food, 4-H has been highlighted by the National 4-H Council and is sponsored by a Walmart Healthy Habits Grant.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.