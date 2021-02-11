The SE District Archery and Air Rifle contests will be held at the Southeast Expo Center of Fairgrounds in McAlester on Saturday, March 27. Oklahoma 4-H COVID protocols will be followed.
REMINDER: Categories have been added to the Archery and 3D Archery Contest. Youth shooting a compound bow will now have the opportunity to choose which category – Compound or Genesis – they wish to compete in. Youth will select according to the type of bow being used. Please note – youth may still only compete in a maximum of four archery contests (Archery—Traditional, Archery—Compound OR Genesis, 3D Archery—Traditional, 3D Archery—Compound OR Genesis). All archery contests will be included toward high point awards and the Sweepstakes Award. The newly added Air Pistol contest will not count toward the high point or Sweepstakes awards.
SCHEDULE:
Please note that a required orientation for all coaches and contestants will be held before any contest will begin. Safety instructions will be reviewed, and each contest will begin with a specific county and age group to keep the ranges full and progress moving for all three areas. After entries have been received, a separate email instructing county’s as to their scheduled times to shoot will be sent to them.
REGISTRATION DEADLINE MUST BE POSTMARKED FEBRUARY 26.
NO LATE REGISTRATION WILL BE ACCEPTED!
Member’s age will be based on their age as of August 1, 2020.
All shooters must have completed Hunter Safety Course and attended 8 hours of instruction per discipline.
Age divisions for contests are:
Junior – Age 9**-11
Intermediate – Age 12-14
Senior – Age 15–19
FEES: $15.00 per entry for Air Rifle
$15.00 per entry for Air Pistol
$15.00 per entry for Archery (Compound OR Genesis)
$15.00 per entry for Archery (Traditional)
$15.00 per entry for 3D Archery (Compound OR Genesis)
$15.00 per entry for 3D Archery (Traditional)
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
###
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.