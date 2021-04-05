Recently our Southeast District 4-H Program held our annual District Archery and Air Rifle Shoot. This year we also added in Air Pistol. Pittsburg County 4-H was well represented throughout these different events. Results for those events were as follows:

Junior Air Rifle (ages 9-11)

1st Place-Jordyn Washington, Clover Power

2nd Place-Shane Francies, Clover Power

Intermediate Air Rifle (ages 12-14)

2nd Place-Luke Clifton, MHS

3rd Place-Spencer Autrey, Hartshorne

4th Place-Cheslea Robertson, Clover Power

6th Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne

8th Place-Alan Sutmiller, Canadian

9th Place-Shannon Francies, Clover Power

10th Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power

11th Place-Blake Byrum, Frink-Chambers

Senior Air Rifle (ages 15+)

1st Place-Alexis Futischa, Clover Power

2nd Place-Emily Harmon, Clover Power

Intermediate Air Pistol

3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard

4th Place-Luke Clifton

5th Place-Alan Sutmiller

Senior Air Pistol

1st Place-Emily Harmon

Intermediate Compound Archery

1st Place-Jonathan Bullard

2nd Place-Danny Pierce, Clover Power

3rd Place-Luke Clifton

4th Place-Alan Sutmiller

Senior Compound Archery

1st Place-Gauge Parker, Crowder

4th Place-Jenna Gaberino, MHS

5th Place-Emily Harmon

Intermediate 3D Compound Archery

1st Place-Alan Sutmiller

2nd Place-Jonathan Bullard

3rd Place-Luke Clifton

Senior 3D Compound Archery

1st Place-Gauge Parker

2nd Place-Jenna Gaberino

Intermediate Recurve Archery

1st Place-Jonathan Bullard

2nd Place-Luke Clifton

3rd Place-Danny Pierce

4th Place-Alan Sutmiller

Intermediate 3D Recurve Archery

1st Place-Jonathan Bullard

2nd Place-Luke Clifton

3rd Place-Alan Sutmiller

In addition, we hold a District Hi Point which takes into account all points earned by placings for all events. Pittsburg County is currently leading in this with 268 points compared to Murray County with 114 points, Cleveland County with 82 points, and Garvin County with 17 points. The District Trap and Skeet contest is scheduled for May 7-8 in Ada and is also included in the Hi Point Contest. Registration for District Trap and Skeet is $15 per event and due by April 16.

For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

