Recently our Southeast District 4-H Program held our annual District Archery and Air Rifle Shoot. This year we also added in Air Pistol. Pittsburg County 4-H was well represented throughout these different events. Results for those events were as follows:
Junior Air Rifle (ages 9-11)
1st Place-Jordyn Washington, Clover Power
2nd Place-Shane Francies, Clover Power
Intermediate Air Rifle (ages 12-14)
2nd Place-Luke Clifton, MHS
3rd Place-Spencer Autrey, Hartshorne
4th Place-Cheslea Robertson, Clover Power
6th Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne
8th Place-Alan Sutmiller, Canadian
9th Place-Shannon Francies, Clover Power
10th Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power
11th Place-Blake Byrum, Frink-Chambers
Senior Air Rifle (ages 15+)
1st Place-Alexis Futischa, Clover Power
2nd Place-Emily Harmon, Clover Power
Intermediate Air Pistol
3rd Place-Jonathan Bullard
4th Place-Luke Clifton
5th Place-Alan Sutmiller
Senior Air Pistol
1st Place-Emily Harmon
Intermediate Compound Archery
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
2nd Place-Danny Pierce, Clover Power
3rd Place-Luke Clifton
4th Place-Alan Sutmiller
Senior Compound Archery
1st Place-Gauge Parker, Crowder
4th Place-Jenna Gaberino, MHS
5th Place-Emily Harmon
Intermediate 3D Compound Archery
1st Place-Alan Sutmiller
2nd Place-Jonathan Bullard
3rd Place-Luke Clifton
Senior 3D Compound Archery
1st Place-Gauge Parker
2nd Place-Jenna Gaberino
Intermediate Recurve Archery
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
2nd Place-Luke Clifton
3rd Place-Danny Pierce
4th Place-Alan Sutmiller
Intermediate 3D Recurve Archery
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard
2nd Place-Luke Clifton
3rd Place-Alan Sutmiller
In addition, we hold a District Hi Point which takes into account all points earned by placings for all events. Pittsburg County is currently leading in this with 268 points compared to Murray County with 114 points, Cleveland County with 82 points, and Garvin County with 17 points. The District Trap and Skeet contest is scheduled for May 7-8 in Ada and is also included in the Hi Point Contest. Registration for District Trap and Skeet is $15 per event and due by April 16.
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
###
