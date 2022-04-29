Here are objectives of the FCS Skill-A-Thon:
Is designed to give youth a broad perspective of FCS through competitive activities.
Provides an opportunity for members to develop life skills in a friendly but competitive setting by demonstrating the breadth of their knowledge and understanding of FCS practices and principles related to foods, sewing and housing.
Age Divisions:
Junior 3rd-7th grade (grade as of September 1, 2021)
Senior 8th-12th grade (grade as of September 1, 2021)
Contest Guidelines
Classes And Activities To Be Completed:
1. Sewing/Clothing related ID: (50 possible points) Identify from a provided list fabrics, fasteners, seams, design/cut, and other items related to apparel, fashion design, and/or sewing. Contestants will have 15 minutes to identify 25 items.
2. Interior Design/Housing related ID: (50 possible points) Identify from a provided list decorating techniques, colors, patterns, design elements and/or layouts. Contestants will have 15 minutes to identify 25 items.
3. Food/Cooking related ID: (50 possible points) Identify from a provided list appliances, utensils, spices, herbs and/or other food related items. Contestants will have 15 minutes to identify 25
items.
4. Food Nutrition Judging Class: (100 possible points) Rank two classes of four similar food related items based on a scenario provided. Classes may include snacks, menus and/or specific food items. Contestants will have 15 minutes to complete.
Entries Due:
May 5, 2022
2022 Registration
Form And $5.00 per individual Pre-Registration Required
Contest Held:
May 16, 2022
9:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m.
Pontotoc County
AgriPlex
Ada, OK
Objectives of Consumer Judging:
Learn to evaluate products/services based on standards, quality and a given situation.
Learn to make wise decisions while shopping. Answer questions related to products/services.
Age Divisions:
Junior 3rd-7th grade (grade as of September 1, 2021)
Senior 8th-12th grade (grade as of September 1, 2021)
Contest Guidelines
Four classes of consumer products/services will be judged during this contest.
Each class will have a situation statement on which to base the placing of the four items in a class.
Junior and Senior participants will have a questions class in which they will take notes on a class and recall facts about the items in a class.
Entries Due:
May 5, 2022
2022 Registration
Form And $5 Fee Per Individual
Pre-Registered Required Contest Held:
May 16, 2022
9:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m.
Pontotoc County
AgriPlex
Ada, OK
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
