Pittsburg County 4-Hers made a big showing at the Centennial State 4-H Roundup that took place recently on the Oklahoma State University campus. Ten club members brought home a share of the $140,000 worth of educational scholarships with 13 awards that were presented during the Honors Night Assembly.
Khloe Hatcher, Indianola, was named the state record book winner in the All Other Projects – Agriculture and Natural Resources section. She received a $1,200 scholarship sponsored by Gary and Becky Stone and the Oklahoma Vegetation Management Association. She also received the $1,200 Choctaw Nation Scholarship sponsored by the Choctaw Nation Endowment. She is an eight-year veteran of 4-H and a member of the Indianola 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Sondra Hatcher.
Crowder resident Hali Bailey was recognized as the state record book winner in the All Other Projects – family and consumer sciences section. Her $1,200 scholarship is sponsored by Lynda Harriman. She also was awarded the $1,200 4-H Entrepreneur Scholarship sponsored by Betty and the late Charles Smith. In addition, Bailey received the Hessel Memorial Scholarship in Design and Construction. This $1,200 scholarship is sponsored by the David Hessel Family. An active 4-H’er for nine years, she is a member of the Crowder 4-H Club. She is the daughter of John and Carla Bailey.
Kynli Jones, McAlester, is a member of the Frink Chambers 4-H Club. At the Honors Night Assembly she was named the state record book winner in the Child Care project and received a $1,200 scholarship sponsored by the Kathy Rutledge Memorial Endowment. She also was recognized as a member of Key Club. She has been an active 4-H’er for seven years and is the daughter of Nick Jones and Kristy Melton.
The Performing Arts state record book honors went to Taylor Kelley of McAlester. The Edwin and Winona Presley Memorial Endowment sponsors the $1,200 scholarship. An active 4-H’er for eight years, she is a member of the Frink Chambers 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Randell and Cheryl Kelley.
McAlester resident Danny Pierce was recognized as the state record book winner in the shooting sports project. Although unable to attend the event, he received a $1,200 scholarship sponsored by the Oklahoma City Gun Club. A six-year veteran of 4-H, he is a member of the Clover Power 4-H Club and is the son of DeAnn Harmon and Jeremy Pierce.
The Wildlife and Fisheries state record book winner was Shannon Francies of Kiowa. He received a $1,200 scholarship sponsored by the Rule of Law Endowment. He is a member of the Clover Power 4-H Club and the son of Tonya Francies and Fred Francies.
Reed Marcum of McAlester has been an active 4-H’er for eight years and is a member of the McAlester High School 4-H Club. He was recognized as the winner of the Advanced Citizenship state record book. His $1,200 scholarship is sponsored by the Mike Synar Memorial Endowment. He is the son of Jim Marcum and Angie and Mike Miller. He was also State 4-H Hall of Fame finalist and Blue Award Group winner.
Emilee Coxsey is a member of the McAlester High School 4-H Club. She was recognized as the recipient of the Southeast District Scholarship. This scholarship is sponsored by Friends of Southeast District. She also was a State 4-H Hall of Fame Finalist and Blue Award Group winner. An active 4-H’er for nine years, she is the daughter of Phillip and Deanna Coxsey.
Canadian 4-H Club member Serena Woodard received the Rule of Law Alumni Scholarship. This $1,200 award is sponsored by the Rule of Law Endowment. She was an active 4-H’er for 10 years and is the daughter of Tony and Katherine Woodard.
Jenna Gaberino of McAlester was awarded the Southeast District Scholarship. Friends of the Southeast District sponsor this $1,000 award. An active 4-H’er for 10 years, she is a member of the McAlester High School 4-H Club. She is the daughter of Cara Gaberino.
For more information about this and other 4-H activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
