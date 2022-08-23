Ten Pittsburg County 4-Hers were recognized for their achievements during the 101st State 4-H Roundup that took place recently at Oklahoma State University.
These club members were named record book or scholarship winners and took home part of the $140,000 total scholarship dollars awarded during the Honors Night Assembly.
Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne, was named the state record book winner in the dairy project. She was awarded a $1,200 scholarship sponsored by the Southwest Dairy Museum. She also was inducted into the Oklahoma 4-H Key Club. An active 4-H’er for eight years, she is a member of the Hartshorne 4-H Club where her main project areas are dairy, agriculture and civic engagement. She enjoys helping younger 4-H members with their livestock projects and sharing her knowledge to help them become better showmen. She is a student at Hartshorne School and is the daughter of Daniel and Amanda Autrey.
An active 4-Her with the Haileyville 4-H Club, Jenessa Dugger was named the state record book winner in the public speaking project. Her $1,200 scholarship is sponsored by Noble McIntyre. She also was selected to serve as a delegate to National 4-H Congress which will take place later this year in Atlanta. Her main project areas are public speaking and performing arts. Her favorite activity is teaching Character Critters to kindergarteners. She is the daughter of Michele Dugger and Jerry and Regina Dugger.
Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power 4-H, was inducted into the Oklahoma 4-H Key Club. He also was named the shooting sports state record book winner and was awarded a $1,200 scholarship sponsored by the Oklahoma City Gun Club. An active member of the Clover Power 4-H Club for seven years, he is active in shooting sports, wildlife and crafts project areas. He has qualified twice for the national 4-H shooting sports competition. He also helps with the Therapeutic Equestrians Association of McAlester and enjoys working with individuals with special needs. He attends Epic Charter School and is the son of William and Jennifer Bullard.
Khloe Haile, Frink-Chambers 4-H; Murphy Peterson, Hartshorne; and Taylor Kelley, McAlester, all received the Rule of Law Graduating Senior scholarship. This $1,200 award is sponsored by the Rule of Law Endowment.
Haile is an active club member with the Frink-Chambers 4-H Club where her main project area is citizenship. She started a service project called In Jesus’ Name We Play, in which she collects gently used sporting equipment and donates it to young athletes in the community. So far she has donated nearly 11,250 pieces of equipment. Khloe was a State 4-H Hall of Fame Blue Award Group winner this year. She is a graduate of Buffalo Valley High School and the daughter of Robert and Joann Haile.
Peterson has been an active 4-H’er for nine years and is a member of the Haileyville 4-H Club. Her main project areas are performing arts and public speaking. She has demonstrated her leadership skills by serving on the state 4-H leadership council and was elected to serve as state secretary at this year’s 4-H Roundup. She also has taken on leadership roles on the local level up to the national level. Peterson enjoys performing in 4-H Has Talent. She is the daughter of Shala Peterson and Clifton Kuykendall.
An active 4-Her for nine years, Kelley is a member of the Frink-Chambers 4-H Club where her main project areas are performing arts and public speaking. She has taken part in more than 100 community service projects, as well as conducted workshops and classes that have reached 28,251 youth and adults. She said 4-H has helped her become a leader, help in her community and speak in front of a crowd. Kelley is attending college this fall and is the daughter of Cheryl Kelley and Randell Kelley.
Serena Woodard received the $1,200 Rule of Law 4-H Alumni Scholarship. A 10-year veteran of 4-H, Woodward was active with the Canadian 4-H Club. Her main project areas were agriculture, leadership and citizenship. In 2018 she was named the National 4-H Youth in Action Agricultural Pillar Award winner. She made her mark in 4-H with Woodard Workshops where she traveled across the state teaching agricultural-based lessons to youth ages 3-18. She reached more than 44,000 youth in 61 counties. She is a senior at the University of Oklahoma and the daughter of Anthony and Katherine Woodard.
McAlester resident Emilee Coxsey was awarded the Griffith Family Community Service Scholarship. This $1,200 award is sponsored by the Griffith Family Endowment and the Rule of Law Endowment. Leadership and STEM are the projects in which she participated as a member of the McAlester High School and Frink. Chambers 4-H Clubs. Coxsey successfully led the Friendship Bench Project to help stop bullying. She also created her STEAM project which combines traditional STEM projects with art. Earlier this year she was named a finalist for the 2022 Youth in Action STEM Pillar Award. Emilee was selected as a Finalist for Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame and Blue Award Group. She is a graduate of McAlester High School and is the daughter of Phillip and Deanna Coxsey.
Kynli Jones, McAlester, was the recipient of the Southeast District 4-H Scholarship. The $1,000 award is sponsored by Friends of Southeast District 4-H. An active 4-H’er in the Frink Chambers 4-H Club, Jones participated in the child care and the family and consumer sciences project areas. During the pandemic she sewed more than 50 masks for local healthcare workers. She created a virtual workshop about puzzle making that reached more than 1,000 people. As a State 4-H Ambassador, Jones has learned the importance of accountability, time management and teamwork. She is a student at McAlester High School and is the daughter of Kristy Melton. And Nick Jones.
Reed Marcum, McAlester, was also recognized as Oklahoma State 4-H Hall of Fame winner. Coverage for Reed winning that award was in a previous column. This is the highest honor for a 4-H member in Oklahoma. Reed is an active member of the Frink-Chambers 4-H Club and is known for his three large service projects-Book Bag Giveaway, Toy Giveaway and Online Silent Auction for Pediatric Cancer. Reed is the son of Jim Marcum and Angie Miller.
